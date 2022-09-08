Statistics: July accommodated tourist numbers up 26 percent on year

This July, more than 479,000 tourists stayed at accommodation establishments in Estonia, up 26 percent on year, Statistics Estonia reported Thursday. Among them, the number of domestic tourists decreased, while the number of foreign tourists increased.

According to Helga Laurmaa, analyst at Statistics Estonia, more than 229,000 foreign* and nearly 250,000 domestic tourists stayed at accommodation establishments in Estonia in July.

"There were 169 percent more foreign tourists than in July 2021," Laurmaa said. "However, the number of foreign tourists was still 30 percent smaller than in July 2019, before the pandemic. The number of domestic tourists grew rapidly in the previous two years, but in July 2022, there was a 16 percent decrease on year."

Compared with July 2021, Estonia saw an increase in the number of tourists from European countries as well as from countries outside of Europe.

This July, 118,000 tourists visited Estonia from Finland, accounting for 52 percent of all foreign tourists that month. Another some 22,000 tourists visited from Latvia, 14,000 from Germany and 8,000 from Lithuania.

68 percent of all foreign tourists were accommodated in Harju County, including Tallinn, followed by Pärnu County (13 percent), Tartu County (6 percent) and Saare County (5 percent).

Foreign tourists spent a total of 440,000 nights in Estonia.

Of domestic tourists to spend the night at accommodation establishments, 76 percent were on vacation, while another 15 percent were traveling for business.

The largest share of domestic tourists at 19 percent were accommodated in Harju County, including Tallinn. Another 17 percent of domestic tourists stayed the night in Pärnu County, 10 percent in Saare County and 9 percent each in Tartu County and Ida-Viru County.

Domestic tourist spent a total of 459,000 nights at Estonian accommodation establishments.

This July, tourists were served by a total of 1,212 accommodation establishments across the country, 33 more than in June. Between them, a combined 23,000 rooms and 55,000 bed places were available for guests, with a room occupancy rate of 58 percent.

The average cost of a guest night in July was €43 per person, up €2 compared with the previous month. The average cost per person was €51 in Harju County, €47 in Tartu County, €45 in Pärnu County, €41 in Saare County and €37 in Ida-Viru County.

*The number of foreign tourists does not include refugees from Ukraine.

