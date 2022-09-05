August passenger numbers at Tallinn Airport highest since fall 2019

Air travelers waiting to check in and drop off luggage at Tallinn Airport.
Air travelers waiting to check in and drop off luggage at Tallinn Airport. Source: Jarek Jõepera
Last month, a total of 286,627 passengers passed through Tallinn Airport, marking the highest number of passengers served in a month since fall 2019, the airport reported Monday.

Compared with last year, the number of passengers served in August increased by 61 percent. In the first eight months of 2022, 1.8 million passengers passed through Tallinn Airport, three times more than during the same period last year, the airport said in a press release.

The load factor for scheduled flights remained high at approximately 80 percent on average.

In all, 35 regular routes were operated to and from Tallinn last month, with the most flights to important hubs including Riga, Stockholm and Helsinki. Direct flights to Georgia were relaunched in August as well, with twice-weekly flights to Khuthaisi served by Wizz Air.

Antalya followed closely in terms of passenger numbers, primarily on charter flights. Tallinn Airport served flights to a total of seven charter destinations last month, including resorts in Montenegro, Greece and Bulgaria.

AirBaltic accounted for the highest share of passengers served by Tallinn Airport in August, with 13 direct flights accounting for 24 percent of all passengers. Ryanair followed, with 15 direct flights serving 21 percent of passengers.

Kuressaare most popular regional airport

Serving the capital of the western island of Saaremaa, Kuressaare Airport saw the highest number of passengers of Estonia's regional airports last month at 4,142 passengers.

Hiiumaa's Kärdla Airport, meanwhile, accounted for another 1,486, Tartu Airport for 1,215 and Pärnu Airport for 319 passengers.

The rise in passenger numbers at Kuressaare and Kärdla's airports was supported by the popularity of domestic tourism.

Seasonal direct connections from Pärnu to Helsinki and Stockholm served a total of 1,404 and 344 passengers, respectively, during the 2022 summer season.

Tallinn Airport expects the new winter schedule to help increase the load factor on the Tartu-Helsinki route, as it will support better opportunities for connecting flights.

Editor: Aili Vahtla



