Nordica's first Airbus 320 due to arrive in October

An Airbus which Estonian national carrier Nordica has leased is due to arrive in-country in October. Nordica is now hiring crew.

Nordica announced in April that it would be leasing 10, 180-seat Airbus 320 airliners in the coming years; October's arrival is the first of these.

Company spokesperson Toomas Uibo told ERR that the plane is being inspected, and the necessary crew and staff are being sought.

Uibo said: "We are looking for both pilots and flight attendants, and, in the case of the latter, we do not even require previous experience."

At present, finding suitable employees is proving challenging, he added.

The destinations which the new Airbus will connect with are also still to be deciede and will depend on customer demand, Nordica said.

So far, Nordica has served regional lines, such as domestic flights in Sweden, wet-leased under its Xfly branding and using smaller planes.

The larger Airbus means that more seats are on offer both to the Estonian market and to European airlines and charter flight operators.

Uibo said it is too early to say exactly how many more Airbus 320s will be arriving in Estonia and when this will happen.

He said: "Naturally, plans are in place, but how exactly this will happen and in what quantity is too early to say right now. Certainly we are moving in the direction of more [Airbuses] coming."

Nordica also operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ900s and ATR 72-600 for its liveried, scheduled flights.

As with the entire aviation sector, the company was severely impacted by the Covid pandemic starting early 2020, but last year nonetheless made a profit of €1.2 million last year, along with €60.2 million in turnover.

The company's CEO is Jan Palmer.

