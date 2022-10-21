Nordica's first Airbus 320 arrives in Tallinn

Nordica's first Airbus 320 arrives in Tallinn.
Nordica's first 180-seat Airbus 320 passenger plane landed at Tallinn Airport on Friday afternoon.

The newly-renovated plane will fly charter routes from Tallinn to Hurghada, Sharm El Shake and Tenerife in the coming months.

Parent company the Nordic Aviation Group is expanding its activities in Estonia has purchased several more Airbus 320 planes. There are also plans to expand routes across Europe and hire more staff.

Editor: Helen Wright

