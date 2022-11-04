Record number of charter flight passengers at Tallinn Airport in October

282,359 passengers traveled through Tallinn Airport this October, an increase of 53 percent compared to the same month last year, and almost 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels. Tallinn Airport also served 50,738 charter flight passengers in October, the highest ever for a single month.

The most popular flight destination from Tallinn in October was Antalya, on Turkey's Mediterranean coast, with nearly 35 thousand passengers boarding scheduled or charter flights during the month. The traditional hubs of Helsinki, Riga and Stockholm were also popular destinations in October.

The airlines with the largest market share in Tallinn were Air Baltic and Ryanair, each accounting for 20 percent of the passengers who passed through the airport in October. Finnair and Lufthansa followed with shares of 9 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

The three most popular charter flight destinations in October were Antalya (Turkey), Hurghada (Egypt) and Heraklion (Greece).

At the end of October, Tallinn Airport moved to its winter schedule, marking the end of the peak summer season as well as changes to destinations offered in line with seasonal demand.

According to Tallinn Airport AS management board member Eero Pärgmäe, this year's winter flight schedule features 40 destinations including some new routes.

"From November, Ryanair will start flying to Treviso Airport in Italy and Wizz Air to London Luton in the UK. Flights to Paphos in Cyprus and Dublin, Ireland will also be running again for the winter season. Seasonal flights to Salzburg, Austria will start in January," said Pärgmäe.

Tallinn Airport served 2.33 million passengers in the first half of 2022, a 140 percent increase on the same period last year.

A total of 5,553 passengers passed through Estonia's regional airports in October. Kuressaare Airport was the busiest, serving 3,229 passengers, followed by Tartu (1,050 passengers), Kärdla (1,041), Pärnu (118) and Ruhnu (115).

