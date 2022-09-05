Tallinn Airport opens new waiting area for low-cost airline passengers

As part of the expansion of Tallinn Airport's terminal, a new gate area has been completed on the ground floor of the passenger terminal, providing a more comfortable waiting area for passengers of low-cost airlines, especially those travelling from the Schengen area.

Before the current works, passengers flying from Tallinn Airport with low-cost airlines, were often required to stand in a small holding area or at the top of a flight of stairs, will waiting to board their flights.

According to Aet Härmaorg, Tallinn Airport's marketing and communications project manager, during the recent construction works, an area of approximately 15,00 square meters was redeveloped, to now include four new gate areas, toilets, a technical room, and soon, a self-service branch of R-Kiosk.

While budget airline passengers traveling to destinations in the Schengen zone will notice the biggest changes to their experience at Tallinn Airport, the new gate may also be used by other non-budget airlines.

The next stage of expansion works at Tallinn Airport will include the extension of the new non-Schengen gate area, as well as upgrades to both the border crossing section for arrivals and the baggage handling area.

"From the airport's point of view, we've gained an extra spacious area, where we can handle 400 passengers at a time, which means we can increase the airport's capacity and be more efficient in our operations," said Härmaorg.

