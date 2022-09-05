Tallinn Airport opens new waiting area for low-cost airline passengers

News
Passengers at Tallinn Airport.
Passengers at Tallinn Airport. Source: Patrik Tamm / ERR
News

As part of the expansion of Tallinn Airport's terminal, a new gate area has been completed on the ground floor of the passenger terminal, providing a more comfortable waiting area for passengers of low-cost airlines, especially those travelling from the Schengen area.

Before the current works, passengers flying from Tallinn Airport with low-cost airlines, were often required to stand in a small holding area or at the top of a flight of stairs, will waiting to board their flights.

According to Aet Härmaorg, Tallinn Airport's marketing and communications project manager, during the recent construction works, an area of approximately 15,00 square meters was redeveloped, to now include four new gate areas, toilets, a technical room, and soon, a self-service branch of R-Kiosk.

While budget airline passengers traveling to destinations in the Schengen zone will notice the biggest changes to their experience at Tallinn Airport, the new gate may also be used by other non-budget airlines.

The next stage of expansion works at Tallinn Airport will include the extension of the new non-Schengen gate area, as well as upgrades to both the border crossing section for arrivals and the baggage handling area.

"From the airport's point of view, we've gained an extra spacious area, where we can handle 400 passengers at a time, which means we can increase the airport's capacity and be more efficient in our operations," said Härmaorg.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:56

Tallinn educational director: More Ukrainians applying to school each day

18:25

Tallinn Airport opens new waiting area for low-cost airline passengers

18:15

Government wants to hear EU plans before agreeing on business subsidies

18:00

Estonian international Liivak scores for Irish club Sligo Rovers in 2-0 win

17:11

Eesti Gaas will make decision on record prices later this month

17:04

August passenger numbers at Tallinn Airport highest since fall 2019

16:38

Average price of electricity to fall to €262 per MWh on Tuesday

16:25

Stalnuhhin sees no fertile soil for Russian party in Estonia

16:15

Gallery: Work underway on pedestal for new T-34 tank monument in Ivangorod

15:46

Gallery: Street picnic returns to Kuressaare

Watch again

Most Read articles

12:54

Russia announces reward for capture of Estonian-made Milrem UGV in Ukraine

03.09

Ratas: Center Party considering expelling MP over 'Nazis' remarks

08:48

Small private plane crashes in Baltic Sea off Latvian coast

03.09

Traffic access to Toompuiestee in central Tallinn restricted from Monday

10:26

EDF to get additional powers to organize armed resistance in occupation

11:27

Kaja Kallas: Maybe now is the time to listen to us

11:49

Estonia ordering new ferry concept from Finnish ship designer

16:25

Stalnuhhin sees no fertile soil for Russian party in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: