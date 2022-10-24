Tallinn Airport parking lots packed as schools go on fall break

News
The parking garages at Tallinn Airport.
The parking garages at Tallinn Airport. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Schools across Estonia are on fall break this week, and Tallinn Airport is recommending travelers arriving by car to get there early, as the airport's parking lots are very full, and drivers may take longer to find a spot or have to park in a lot further away.

"School break is peak travel time, and as a result, there are really very few spots left in our parking garage," Tallinn Airport marketing and communications director Margot Holts told ERR on Monday. "We recommend all travelers arriving by car allow for more time than usual, as finding a parking spot may not go quickly."

The airport representative noted that in addition to the three-level parking garage located directly in front of the passenger terminal, the airport also has another two lots nearby where travelers arriving to catch their flights can leave their vehicles.

"As of today, we do still have parking spots left, but not in the parking garage anymore," she said. "I don't even really recommend people go there anymore in search of a parking spot. Someone might just be arriving on a flight and leaving with their vehicle — I suppose there's still a few individual spots — but right now we have more parking spaces available in our long-term A2 parking lot. That's located in the area between the airport's passenger terminal and Ülemiste Hotel and can be accessed both via the passenger terminal side and Lennujaama tee."

Parking in the airport's A2 parking lot is also slightly cheaper than in the parking garage.

Holts confirmed that a few spots are likewise still available in the A4 parking lot, located at the city center end of the airport's passenger terminal and where prices are the same as in the parking garage.

Lots packed by school break travelers

According to Tallinn Airport's marketing director, the airport's parking lots are so packed due to schools being on fall break this week.

"School break is the main reason why our parking garage is currently so jam-packed — the top, middle and ground floor alike," Holts said. "And we see this happen exactly twice a year."

She explained that Estonia's fall break is typically the one to pack the airport's parking lots the most. "People travel more with their families then, and more often take advantage of the convenience of driving to the airport," she added.

"We recommend driving out of the parking garage and parking in the long-term A2 lot, which is quite a bit cheaper than the parking garage," Holts said, and suggested that in case a family is traveling together, the driver can drop their family off in front of the terminal, then go park their vehicle in the long-term lot and walk back to meet their family.

Asked whether Estonia's main airport has considered expanding its parking options, the official said that this was already under consideration ahead of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and according to plans made two years ago, construction should have already been underway by now, but acknowledged that right now, nothing certain can be said about these plans anymore.

The first school break of the 2022-2023 school year runs from Monday, October 24 through Sunday, October 30.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:18

Estonia's stabilization reserve shrinks by €3 million on quarter

16:00

Indrek Tammekänd: Let us raise the salary of the new RMK director

15:50

Days after Paide mayor resignation, Türi municipal mayor resigns as well

15:41

War of Independence Victory Column renovation now expected in 2023

15:24

Ministry planning gaps in the Väike Strait Dam

15:16

Tallinn Airport parking lots packed as schools go on fall break

14:49

Daily: New study looks at Estonians' attitude toward environmental values

14:31

Bill of amendments to allow Estonian state to step in on place name changes

14:15

Natural gas prices set to fall to lowest levels since June

14:04

Additional €10 million for universities could be spent on heating

Watch again

Most Read articles

22.10

Subway to close its restaurants in Estonia

19.10

Defense minister: Russian army will recover sooner rather than later

22.10

Infectologist on Covid: We have developed an immune memory

10:03

EDF general: Falling back in Kherson major hurdle for Russian troops

21.10

Nordica's first Airbus 320 arrives in Tallinn

21.10

Estonia leading EU project to secure Ukraine's cyber, data security

22.10

Tax authority to require platforms to share income info

21.10

New spa center and sports hall opens in Õismäe district of Tallinn

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: