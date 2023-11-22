Estonia moves spring break up one week

While other school holidays will happen at customary times in the next academic year, the spring break has been moved up by one week.

"We have decided to move up spring break by one week to help reduce stress levels among basic school leavers and streamline the process of applying to high school. Basic school graduation exams will take place before high schools' entry procedures in the spring of the 2024/2025 schoolyear. This will help render the system more logical to students and avoid having to take multiple exams in the same discipline," Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) said.

The ministry urges schools to stick to the recommended break times as it allows for better coordination of nationwide events organized for students and teachers and helps parents plan family vacations.

But schools are within their rights to use alternate times for breaks. There need to be at least four breaks inside a schoolyear for a total of 12 weeks, whereas the summer break needs to be eight consecutive weeks. Private schools need to ensure at least eight weeks of breaks in the schoolyear.

2024/2025 school breaks:

1) October 21 to October 27

2) December 23, 2024 to January 4, 2025

3) February 24 to March 2

4) (Except for 12th grade) April 14 to April 20

5) (Except senior grades) June 10 to August 31

--

