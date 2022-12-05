Almost 207,000 passengers pass through Tallinn Airport in November

News
Tallinn Airport.
Tallinn Airport. Source: Tallinn Aiport
News

This November, 206,786 passengers traveled through Tallinn Airport, 26 percent more than in the same month last year. The most popular destination country for passengers flying from Tallinn in November was Germany. The country with the highest number of direct flights offered was Italy.

Regular flights took passengers from Tallinn to 33 destinations in November, with an average load capacity of 68 percent. The most popular destinations were Helsinki, Riga and Frankfurt. Germany was the most popular country, with four direct routes to Frankfurt, Munich, Nuremberg or Berlin in operation. The country with the largest choice of direct flights was Italy, with five cities for passengers to choose from: Rome, Milan, Naples, Venice and Treviso.

In November, 12 different airlines offered scheduled flights from Tallinn, with Ryanair and Air Baltic the most popular (22.6 percent and 21.9 percent of the total number of passengers respectively). Ryanair added a new route from Tallinn to Treviso, Italy, while Wizz Air also opened up flights to London Luton.

As the high tourist season in Turkey is coming to an end., the most popular charter flights in November were to Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt.

According to Tallinn Airport AS management board member Eero Pärgmäe, the figures for November are extremely positive. "Switching to the winter schedule always means a seasonal drop in passenger numbers, however, this November we are very satisfied," Pärgmäe said.

"Against the backdrop of high inflation and heating costs, we are pleased to see that people and businesses continue to have opportunities to travel. We very much hope that by the end of 2022, 2.7 million passengers will have used the services at Tallinn Airport," he added Pärgmäe.

In November, 4,517 passengers passed through Estonia's regional airports. The highest number of passengers, 3,183, was in Kuressaare, a 32 percent increase when compared to last November. Kärdla airport served 940 passengers this November, Ruhnu 237, Pärnu 136 and Tartu 21.

Tallinn Airport. Source: Tallinn Aiport

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:01

NATO red teaming cyber exercise Crossed Swords gets underway in Tallinn

14:48

Estonian National Museum's Christmas Fair set for this weekend

14:18

Cirque du Soleil announces five Tallinn shows for next June

13:38

Tallinn changes bus rerouting plans after opposition from local residents

13:08

Wise, University of Tartu team up to launch scholarship for women in IT

12:55

Estonian Oil Association chief: Russian price cap will have little impact

12:51

Reform finalizes election lists

12:34

Almost 207,000 passengers pass through Tallinn Airport in November

12:04

Estonia's rental market cooling: apartments going slower, for cheaper

11:46

General: Winter will not cancel Ukraine military operations

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Estonia and US sign HIMARS contract

25.11

Portal: EKRE grants Estonian living on Greek island healthy sum for his NGO

03.12

Statistics suggests HIV infections doubled in Estonia

03.12

Ivar Heinmaa: No shot is worth dying over

07:59

Estonian MEP sharply criticizes Macron call for Russia security guarantees

12:04

Estonia's rental market cooling: apartments going slower, for cheaper

11:11

Legendary Tallinna Hippodroom closes its gates for good

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: