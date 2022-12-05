Almost 207,000 passengers pass through Tallinn Airport in November

This November, 206,786 passengers traveled through Tallinn Airport, 26 percent more than in the same month last year. The most popular destination country for passengers flying from Tallinn in November was Germany. The country with the highest number of direct flights offered was Italy.

Regular flights took passengers from Tallinn to 33 destinations in November, with an average load capacity of 68 percent. The most popular destinations were Helsinki, Riga and Frankfurt. Germany was the most popular country, with four direct routes to Frankfurt, Munich, Nuremberg or Berlin in operation. The country with the largest choice of direct flights was Italy, with five cities for passengers to choose from: Rome, Milan, Naples, Venice and Treviso.

In November, 12 different airlines offered scheduled flights from Tallinn, with Ryanair and Air Baltic the most popular (22.6 percent and 21.9 percent of the total number of passengers respectively). Ryanair added a new route from Tallinn to Treviso, Italy, while Wizz Air also opened up flights to London Luton.

As the high tourist season in Turkey is coming to an end., the most popular charter flights in November were to Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt.

According to Tallinn Airport AS management board member Eero Pärgmäe, the figures for November are extremely positive. "Switching to the winter schedule always means a seasonal drop in passenger numbers, however, this November we are very satisfied," Pärgmäe said.

"Against the backdrop of high inflation and heating costs, we are pleased to see that people and businesses continue to have opportunities to travel. We very much hope that by the end of 2022, 2.7 million passengers will have used the services at Tallinn Airport," he added Pärgmäe.

In November, 4,517 passengers passed through Estonia's regional airports. The highest number of passengers, 3,183, was in Kuressaare, a 32 percent increase when compared to last November. Kärdla airport served 940 passengers this November, Ruhnu 237, Pärnu 136 and Tartu 21.

Tallinn Airport. Source: Tallinn Aiport

--

