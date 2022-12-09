Estonian national carrier joins Tallinn Airport's Green Mornings initiative

Estonian state-owned carrier Nordic Aviation Group (NAG), which operates the airlines Nordica and Xfly, has joined Tallinn Airport's Green Mornings initiative, which unites companies that operate on and in the vicinity of the territory of the airport. Representatives of participating public and private sector companies held their first roundtable last week.

The inaugural roundtable focused on mapping solutions and cooperation options on issues such as zero emissions, the circular economy as well as sustainability, according to a press release.

"We as an aviation company welcome cooperation with other businesses and the local aviation community," said Toomas Uibo, marketing and communications manager at NAG. "We believe the green transition has a lot to gain from this cooperation."

A clean and well cared for environment is important to the group, he continued, and as an employer they have intentionally played an active role in raising employee awareness about sustainability-related issues. NAG is also a member of both the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance (ECHA) and the Alliance for Zero Emission Aviation (AZEA).

"Economic indicators for the aviation industry are on the rise," said NAG CEO Jan Palmer. "It's important that this growth is powered by a sustainable fleet and working environment. This is also a goal that NAG has set for itself."

According to Tallinna Lennujaam AS board member Anneli Turkin, Estonia's aviation sector as a whole is cognizant of its environmental impact, and is continuously working to figure out ways to contribute to environmental protection.

"Tallinn Airport has set itself the target of becoming carbon neutral by 2030," Turkin said, adding that cooperation with partners will be important in achieving this goal. "Our Green Morning has shown that sustainability-related and environmental issues are important to the members of our community and that there is a strong desire to contribute."

Both employee and consumer expectations include a reduced carbon footprint in the future as well, she added.

Establishing and constantly developing a cooperation network with partners is crucial to addressing sustainability issues, explained Kevin Uke, sustainability specialist at NAG.

"As sustainability issues are global, we have to join forces to tackle them," Uke said. "I'm very glad that Tallinn Airport has launched an initiative like Green Mornings and I hope that some of these important issues will soon be found more sustainable solutions in its newly established working groups."

Among participants at the airport's first Green Morning roundtable were NAG, Xfly, Green Tiger, DHL, Estonian Air Navigation Services (EANS), Reitan Convenience AS, Baltic Rest, Köögikunst OÜ, Airport Rental, Naftelft Eesti AS and Sokisahtel.

Both NAG and Tallinn Airport operator Tallinna Lennujaam AS are owned by the Estonian state.

