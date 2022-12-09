Estonian national carrier joins Tallinn Airport's Green Mornings initiative

News
A
A "Green Morning" meeting at the Zeppelin Room at Tallinn Airport. December 2, 2022. Source: Nordic Aviation Group
News

Estonian state-owned carrier Nordic Aviation Group (NAG), which operates the airlines Nordica and Xfly, has joined Tallinn Airport's Green Mornings initiative, which unites companies that operate on and in the vicinity of the territory of the airport. Representatives of participating public and private sector companies held their first roundtable last week.

The inaugural roundtable focused on mapping solutions and cooperation options on issues such as zero emissions, the circular economy as well as sustainability, according to a press release.

"We as an aviation company welcome cooperation with other businesses and the local aviation community," said Toomas Uibo, marketing and communications manager at NAG. "We believe the green transition has a lot to gain from this cooperation."

A clean and well cared for environment is important to the group, he continued, and as an employer they have intentionally played an active role in raising employee awareness about sustainability-related issues. NAG is also a member of both the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance (ECHA) and the Alliance for Zero Emission Aviation (AZEA).

"Economic indicators for the aviation industry are on the rise," said NAG CEO Jan Palmer. "It's important that this growth is powered by a sustainable fleet and working environment. This is also a goal that NAG has set for itself."

According to Tallinna Lennujaam AS board member Anneli Turkin, Estonia's aviation sector as a whole is cognizant of its environmental impact, and is continuously working to figure out ways to contribute to environmental protection.

"Tallinn Airport has set itself the target of becoming carbon neutral by 2030," Turkin said, adding that cooperation with partners will be important in achieving this goal. "Our Green Morning has shown that sustainability-related and environmental issues are important to the members of our community and that there is a strong desire to contribute."

Both employee and consumer expectations include a reduced carbon footprint in the future as well, she added.

Establishing and constantly developing a cooperation network with partners is crucial to addressing sustainability issues, explained Kevin Uke, sustainability specialist at NAG.

"As sustainability issues are global, we have to join forces to tackle them," Uke said. "I'm very glad that Tallinn Airport has launched an initiative like Green Mornings and I hope that some of these important issues will soon be found more sustainable solutions in its newly established working groups."

Among participants at the airport's first Green Morning roundtable were NAG, Xfly, Green Tiger, DHL, Estonian Air Navigation Services (EANS), Reitan Convenience AS, Baltic Rest, Köögikunst OÜ, Airport Rental, Naftelft Eesti AS and Sokisahtel.

Both NAG and Tallinn Airport operator Tallinna Lennujaam AS are owned by the Estonian state.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:07

EDF intelligence chief: Russia still has long-term offensive capabilities

15:19

Estonian national carrier joins Tallinn Airport's Green Mornings initiative

14:25

Ekspress Grupp acquires Lithuanian online news portal lrytas.lt

13:52

Estonian FM condemns Hungary for blocking EU's €18b aid loan to Ukraine

13:29

Alexela executive: Gas power plant key to balancing energy system

13:27

Parties see need to finish major highways, questions remain over funding Updated

13:04

Tartu reduces frequency of bus departures on some routes to save costs

12:34

November's exceptional price increase: All food prices have gone up on year

12:18

Study: Impact of invasive species on Baltic Sea rivals climate change

11:59

Parties run big names in Tallinn's Kesklinn, Lasnamäe and Pirita district

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.12

Estonia's rental market cooling: apartments going slower, for cheaper

08.12

Estonian government establishes Defense Forces division under NATO Updated

08.12

US deploying HIMARS platoon, infantry company to Estonia Updated

08.12

Regulator: Broadcasting TV Rain in Estonia needs to stop

08.12

Finland agrees to take on Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Estonia

08.12

Toidupank: Situation today very much like crisis of 2009 onward

07.12

State weather service issues level 1 warning as heavy snowfall continues

08.12

Estonians still consuming more salt than they imagine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: