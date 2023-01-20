Tallinn Airport achieves ACA Level 3 carbon accreditation

Tallinn Airport has been awarded Level 3 carbon accreditation via the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program in recognition of the company's efforts to reduce its environmental footprint and achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, the Estonian airport operator announced Friday.

The ACA is an independent carbon accreditation program for airports that monitors efforts made by airports and guides them in assessing and reducing their carbon emissions, according to a press release.

Estonia's largest airport joined the independent carbon accreditation program in 2012, and was first awarded Level 1 accreditation in 2014. In 2022, Tallinn Airport decided to seek both Level 2 and level 3 certifications, expanding the certification criteria from the company's own efforts to the performance of its partners as well.

To achieve this, the company had to demonstrate reductions in carbon emissions over three years, explained Tallinn Airport board member Anneli Turkin. She also highlighted that the sample did not include the year 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic brought air traffic to a virtual standstill.

"We collected data for 2018, 2019 and 2021, and they showed that we've gradually reduced our emissions each year," Turkin said.

According to the board member, every small step plays an important role in reducing carbon emissions, but efforts that have had the biggest impact in the airport's reduction in emissions include the establishment of solar parks and thus the reduction of oil shale-based electricity consumption, the introduction of electric-powered equipment and a reduction in the use of fuels and various chemicals.

Tallinn Airport has achieved ACA Level 3 carbon accreditation. Source: Tallinn Airport

The goal of Tallinn Airport is to ensure the sustainable and responsible operation of the airports belonging to the group and the provision of high-quality services, while preserving the natural environment and reducing air emissions. Tallinn Airport aims to be a carbon neutral airport by 2030.

The Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program is an institutionally endorsed independent program that assesses and recognizes airports' efforts to manage and reduce their CO2 emissions. Participating airports can be certified at six different levels of accreditation.

The first ever airport to achieve carbon neutrality was Stockholm-Arlanda Airport.

