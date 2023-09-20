Gallery: Tallinn Airport planning major new development, terminal building

News
Renders of planned developments at Tallinn Airport.
Open gallery
4 photos
News

Tallinn city government has initiated a detailed plan for the northwestern end of Tallinn Airport according to which some 20 commercial buildings are to be built on site. Development plans also call for a new main entrance building as well as the expansion of the current main terminal.

Under the detailed plan, up to 20 ten-story commercial buildings and a new main entrance building can be built at the airport's northwest corner, in addition to the expansion of the existing terminal.

The airport's development has been divided into four stages. In the first stage, a new main entrance building will be built at Tallinn Airport, located at the Ülemiste Center-facing end of the current main terminal. The current terminal will thereafter be expanded in the second stage, with the third and fourth stages to involve the construction of office buildings along Tartu maantee, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE) said Wednesday.

Plans also call for the construction of a pedestrian promenade, as well as a new light traffic road and public square in front of the future new main entrance.

The total area to be developed is 20 hectares. Lippus called the project the most important development area in Tallinn in the coming years, noting that this detailed plan will mark the start of figuring out how to connect this important development area to the Estonian capital's city center.

Tallinn opted not to initiate a strategic environmental impact assessment.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:39

Finance minister: We want longer discussion on car tax

18:37

High level UN event convenes on needs of Ukraine's children in war

18:04

Gallery: Tallinn Airport planning major new development, terminal building

17:54

Analysis: Nuclear plant reactor would generate 12 tons of spent fuel a year

17:07

Electricity prices to stay higher in Estonia than Finland for several years

16:32

Estonian Tax and Customs Board closes several service bureaus

16:00

Audit: Nordica's fate shows Estonian state's shortcomings as airline owner

15:38

Isamaa leader slams coalition's pact with the major banks Updated

15:20

Anett Kontaveit to play at Luxembourg invitational tournament in October

15:01

Cranes leaving Estonia for southern climes, via three different routes

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.09

Northern lights seen over Estonia Monday night

09:17

Sangaste Castle to be put up for auction, opening price €2.6 million Updated

19.09

Gas stations in Estonia hike prices at the pump again

10:43

Central bankers slam Estonian government, commercial banks' dividends deal

19.09

Kaja Kallas: State budget is put together Updated

19.09

Estonian government writing empty €400m revenue line into 2025 state budget

19.09

Mart Laar: Pummeling by taxes has brought Estonian economy to its knees

19.09

Estonian universities may back out of commitments if extra funding is cut

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: