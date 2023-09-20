Gallery: Tallinn Airport planning major new development, terminal building

Tallinn city government has initiated a detailed plan for the northwestern end of Tallinn Airport according to which some 20 commercial buildings are to be built on site. Development plans also call for a new main entrance building as well as the expansion of the current main terminal.

The airport's development has been divided into four stages. In the first stage, a new main entrance building will be built at Tallinn Airport, located at the Ülemiste Center-facing end of the current main terminal. The current terminal will thereafter be expanded in the second stage, with the third and fourth stages to involve the construction of office buildings along Tartu maantee, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE) said Wednesday.

Plans also call for the construction of a pedestrian promenade, as well as a new light traffic road and public square in front of the future new main entrance.

The total area to be developed is 20 hectares. Lippus called the project the most important development area in Tallinn in the coming years, noting that this detailed plan will mark the start of figuring out how to connect this important development area to the Estonian capital's city center.

Tallinn opted not to initiate a strategic environmental impact assessment.

