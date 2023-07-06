Tallinn Airport buys new equipment to scan liquids, electronics in luggage

Tallinn Airport.
Tallinn Airport. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Tallinn Airport has procured five scanners that will allow liquids and technology to stay in passengers' luggage during security checks. The contract is worth €3.4 million.

The machines display a 3D model which allows security staff to check the items without customers' removing them from their bags.

Tallinn Airport's communications manager Margot Holts said the new technology has a tentative installation date of the end of 2023 or the start of 2024.

The tender was won by AS Alarmtec and is valid until 2027.

The scanners were developed in the U.S. and are currently being trialed in airports around the world, including the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Australia, South Korea, Japan, Kuwait, and Qatar.

So far, the results show waiting times at security have been cut.

Editor: Helen Wright

