Estonian folktronica band: Nightclubs are the modern village swing

For Viljandi folktronica band Oopus, it's clear that nightclubs today fill the same social role the village swing once did, bringing people together through music and dance.

Last weekend, Viljandi hosted the Etnokulp folk music awards, where hometown heroes Oopus swept Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and New Folk Artist of the Year.

The band blends rave culture with traditional Estonian music, and musician Mari Meentalo said electronic dance music and Estonian folk have more in common than may first appear, from repeating melodic lines to the shared aim of keeping people moving.

"Once the music starts, there's no telling when the party will end!" said bandmate Johannes Ahun, adding that Oopus deliberately brings the two worlds together.

Meentalo believes modern-day nightclubs aren't actually that modern of a concept at all.

"Back in the day, people used to gather by the village swing to socialize," she said. "Nowadays, it's nightclubs where people come together and celebrate."

Vinyl, cassette and reel-to-reel tape

Oopus' latest album, "Reivlender," was released not only on digital platforms but also on reel-to-reel tape, cassette, vinyl and CD. Ahun said the band is interested in exploring older physical formats as they make new music, especially given the renewed interest in those formats.

"As we make music, we're learning how people actually used to make it on these older formats," Ahun said, crediting friends and collaborators who helped make the physical releases possible.

"And there are fans in Estonia, young people like us, who still dream of having music on tape," he added.

Watch Oopus' recent musical appearance on ETV's "Terevisioon" below.

"Tondid tulevad"

"Sissejuhatus"

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