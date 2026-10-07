X!

Estonian folktronica band: Nightclubs are the modern village swing

News
Oopus at Viljandi Folk 2026.
Oopus at Viljandi Folk 2026. Source: Martin Kosseson
News

For Viljandi folktronica band Oopus, it's clear that nightclubs today fill the same social role the village swing once did, bringing people together through music and dance.

Last weekend, Viljandi hosted the Etnokulp folk music awards, where hometown heroes Oopus swept Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and New Folk Artist of the Year.

The band blends rave culture with traditional Estonian music, and musician Mari Meentalo said electronic dance music and Estonian folk have more in common than may first appear, from repeating melodic lines to the shared aim of keeping people moving.

"Once the music starts, there's no telling when the party will end!" said bandmate Johannes Ahun, adding that Oopus deliberately brings the two worlds together.

Meentalo believes modern-day nightclubs aren't actually that modern of a concept at all.

"Back in the day, people used to gather by the village swing to socialize," she said. "Nowadays, it's nightclubs where people come together and celebrate."

Vinyl, cassette and reel-to-reel tape

Oopus' latest album, "Reivlender," was released not only on digital platforms but also on reel-to-reel tape, cassette, vinyl and CD. Ahun said the band is interested in exploring older physical formats as they make new music, especially given the renewed interest in those formats.

"As we make music, we're learning how people actually used to make it on these older formats," Ahun said, crediting friends and collaborators who helped make the physical releases possible.

"And there are fans in Estonia, young people like us, who still dream of having music on tape," he added.

Watch Oopus' recent musical appearance on ETV's "Terevisioon" below.

"Tondid tulevad"

"Sissejuhatus"

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

e-calculation 2026

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:50

Justice minister vows new gender equality bill will reach vote before elections

16:43

Circuit court orders DJ to serve actual prison time in rape sentence

16:08

Father of 3: The first child benefit should be very generous in Estonia

15:41

Estonia might struggle to fill conscript ranks with men alone in the near future

15:40

Restaurant spaces in Tallinn do not stay empty for long

15:25

Tallinn Airport sets record for September, but winter traffic expected to fall

15:20

Cost of new Iisaku school building nearly doubles

15:03

Same supermarket, different product?: Estonia vs Western Europe

14:25

Ruth Kalda: The value of family doctor lists in the digital age

13:41

Unemployment Insurance Fund: Prejudice standing in the way of hiring the elderly

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.10

Estonians still returning bottles despite unchanged 10-cent deposit

06.10

Child left behind on Tallinn tram raises questions over driver care

06.10

UK prog band Marillion to perform in Tallinn

06.10

Estonian police detain six suspects in organizing illegal migration

04.10

Effect of research paper mills enough to start affecting LLM query results

05.10

FT: Estonia moving troops closer to Russia in 'active defense' push

06.10

Expert says moving Estonia's units near border has limited strategic impact

12:00

Minister warns revealing defense companies supplying Ukraine would expose them to Russian threats Updated

11:44

Burger King one of a wave of restaurant closures in Tartu

05.10

Donor countries may demand back €14.5 million over failed ammo deals

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo