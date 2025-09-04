X!

Oopus and Kass-Talsi-Minn to represent Estonia at 2025 Worldwide Music Expo

Oopus perform on the second day of Viljandi Folk Music Festival 2025. Source: Martin Kosseson
Kass-Talsi-Minn and Oopus will represent Estonia at the 2025 WOMEX showcase festival in Tampere, Finland this October.

WOMEX (Worldwide Music Expo) is the most international and culturally diverse music meeting in the world and the biggest conference of the global music scene, featuring a trade fair, talks, films and showcase concerts.

Estonian will be represented at the 2025 festival, which takes place from October 20-26 by Kass-Talsi-Minn and Oopus.

 Mandolin-double bass-viola trio Kass-Talsi-Minn create a Nordic minimalist sound enriched by electroacoustic soundscapes and contemporary arrangements. The ensemble consists of Peedu Kass, Villu Talsi, and Simone Minn.

Mari Meentalo (Bagpipes, vocals, jew's harp, loopers) and Johannes Ahun (analog synthesizers, sound design) formed Oopus seven years ago out of a shared love of both folk music and electronic dance music.

Oopus' work comprises original compositions inspired by the combination of old Estonian folk songs and instruments in combination with analog synthesizers. They are joined on stage by dancer Raho Aadla, with Aleksander Sprohgis creates the lighting and visual effects.

Also on the program at the 2025 festival are The Baltic Sisters – a project born in 2022 at the WOMEX music expo in Lisbon, where singers from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania came together.

Initially, The Baltic Sisters were united by their passion for sutartinės – ancient Lithuanian multipart songs, but now their repertoire also includes traditional music from Estonia and Latvia.

The Baltic Sisters. Source: Anna Matule Photography

A total of nine different artists will perform on the Northern Connections stage at this year's WOMEX, as way of introducing the region via a journey through Nordic music.

From contemporary Nordic intercultural interpretations to reflections on the musical heritage of the Baltics, the showcase continues on to foreground the Inuit culture of the northwestern corner of Canada.

More information about WOMEX is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole, Karmen Rebane

