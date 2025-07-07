Lineup announced for on Saaremaa festival I Land Sound

The lineup has been announced for this year's I Land Sound festival on Estonia's largest island – Saaremaa. Taking place from July 17 – 20, over 100 performers from Estonia and abroad will be appearing at the festival, which invites people to forget about the everyday and live in the moment.

While last year's I Land Sound focused mostly on local bands and music from Estonia, this year's festival looks further afield, with a number of international acts also ion the program.

This year's line-up includes some of Europe's biggest acts and labels, including get-traum, La Mamie's, Pieces Agency, Uvar, Sonora Records and U.K. media outlet Trommel, as well as top Estonian acts such as Ida Raadio, Hall, Uus Laine and Still Out.

A total of 25 international and more than 80 local artists will be performing on 8 different stages.

Among the international artists performing will be Traumer, Sally C, Shonky, Roi Perez, Nico Stojan, Alexis Cabrera, Symbolico, Otis, Danny Howells and D'Julz. Estonian performers include Ajukaja and Nikolajev, Meisterjaan and Oopus.

As well as the music program, there will also be plenty of activities taking place during the daytime, including morning drinks, sound walks and art tours as well as talks and sea adventures.

"We want to offer festival-goers a break from everyday life and an experience for all the senses by welcoming them to enjoy a selection of high-quality music, art and cultural experiences," said festival promoter Paap Uspenski.

"Our aim is also to introduce our international partners to Estonia as a potential market as well as to strengthen our position both locally and internationally. By involving more international partners than ever before, we are broadening the spectrum and offering an even richer experience for every guest," he added.

The festival's theme – "Day Eight" – invites people to forget their everyday and dream the impossible, to break the pattern and live in the moment.

