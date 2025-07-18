Gallery: I Land Sound festival gets underway in Saaremaa

On Thursday, July 17, the eighth I Land Sound festival kicked off in Illiku, Saaremaa. Symbolically titled "Day Eight," this year's festival encourages visitors to forget about their regular troubles and live in the moment.

The first day of I Land Sound was a warm and summery affair, offering visitors a wide range of musical experiences. Local bands as well as artists from further afield, including from Germany, France and Irelan, all took to the stages. Among them were Meisterjaan, Nico Stojan, David Mayer, Sally C, Roi Perez, Anton and Traumer.

The festival continues until Sunday, June 20.

---

