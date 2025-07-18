X!

Gallery: I Land Sound festival gets underway in Saaremaa

News
The opening day of the 2025 I Land Sound festival.
Open gallery
46 photos
News

On Thursday, July 17, the eighth I Land Sound festival kicked off in Illiku, Saaremaa. Symbolically titled "Day Eight," this year's festival encourages visitors to forget about their regular troubles and live in the moment.

The first day of I Land Sound was a warm and summery affair, offering visitors a wide range of musical experiences. Local bands as well as artists from further afield, including from Germany, France and Irelan,  all took to the stages. Among them were Meisterjaan, Nico Stojan, David Mayer, Sally C, Roi Perez, Anton and Traumer.

The festival continues until Sunday, June 20.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole,

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18.07

Estonia backs mental health helpline for Ukrainians in 21 countries

18.07

Estonia's Kristin Lätt climbs 18 places to second at Euro Disc Golf Championship in Tallinn

18.07

Gallery: I Land Sound festival gets underway in Saaremaa

18.07

As hybrid threats weaken public trust in Moldova, Estonians help to push back

18.07

Saaremaa's unique bus stops become hubs for local communities

18.07

Street artists bring fresh look to gray wall in Tallinn's Paavli Quarter

18.07

Tallinn donates 'retired' library bus to Kharkiv, Ukraine

18.07

EDF colonel: Russian losses in Ukraine already exceed that of Winter War

18.07

Major fire breaks out at Kohtle-Järve industrial building Updated

18.07

Estonian high jumper, hurdler advance in U-23 Euro champs in Norway

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.07

Tallinn mayor: District elder working from Laos 'not reasonable'

17.07

Russia charges Estonian museum director with 'rehabilitating Nazism'

16.07

Researcher: IShowSpeed's €30,000 visit was cheap advertising for Estonia

15.07

Archeologists discover nearly 80 skeletons in central Tartu

15.07

YouTuber IShowSpeed's Tallinn trip cost Visit Estonia €30,000

17.07

ERR experiment: bars, shops not rushing to accept Eesti.ee app digital IDs

17.07

Bank of Estonia's historic manor 'finally' sells after 10 years on market

17.07

Estonia ending its contribution to US-led Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq

17.07

Tallinn to recondition 70 diesel buses after procurement falls through again

18.07

Mallukas Estonia's top-earning influencer in 2024

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo