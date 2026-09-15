Police seek 3 men after fatal mass brawl in Kohtla-Järve

Police are searching for three men after a 21-year-old died following a mass brawl in the Ida-Viru County town of Kohtla-Järve on Sunday evening.

According to reports, around 20 men had gathered in a secluded spot at around 9 p.m., reportedly to settle scores stemming from a feud between two groups that began on Friday.

Paramedics were unable to save the life of the 21-year-old, who was injured at the scene and died on the way to hospital. The exact nature of his injuries and the cause of death are the subject of an ongoing investigation.

A 23-year-old man and a 19-year-old man who remained at the scene also required medical attention, with the latter taken to hospital for examination. Later in the night, a 17-year-old boy involved in the incident presented at hospital with injuries. The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) does not rule out that others may have been injured.

"As far as we know, no one else suffered serious injuries, but we cannot rule out that there may be other victims. So, of course, we are asking for information if anyone was involved in this conflict," said Nikita Golovin, head of the PPA in nearby Jõhvi.

Golovin said many of those identified as being involved were already known to the PPA due to various offences, and some have been detained. The three men being sought, named as Konstantin, 50, Sergei, 26 and Roman, 25, are also known to the authorities but do not present a threat to members of the public.

"There is no reason to believe that an ordinary person should feel threatened by these individuals. It is safe to move around the streets of Kohtla-Järve and there is no need to worry that it is unsafe. I believe that we, as the police and as a community, have done very good work to create an environment where people can move around safely," Golovin said.

He added that a fight on this scale is unprecedented in his 12-year career in Ida-Viru County. "I cannot remember a case like this during my career. But as police officers, unfortunately, we have to deal with incidents like these," he noted.

ERR reported the confrontation took place in a more secluded part of Endla tänav (pictured) on the edge of town, and local residents reported the presence of PPA vehicles on Sunday night and into Monday. Golovin said the location was away from more populated areas, and that few people were in the vicinity at the time.

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