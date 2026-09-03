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Man sentenced to life for torture killing of young couple

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Harju District Court in Tallinn.
Harju District Court in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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The Harju District Court found Ruslan Garafutdinov and Igor Popov guilty of murdering two young people in a manner involving torture and to conceal another crime. Garafutdinov was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Popov and Garafutdinov were also charged with several other offenses, including unlawful deprivation of liberty, acts of violence and computer fraud, the court said.

For murder, the court sentenced Garafutdinov to life imprisonment, which also served as the aggregate sentence for all offenses. Popov received 15 years in prison for murder, with his lesser sentences absorbed into the harsher one.

According to the charges, on 26 April 2022 Garafutdinov and Popov lured two young people into a vehicle under the pretext of a job offer, used pepper spray, handcuffed them and took their documents, bank card and PIN codes. During the drive, Garafutdinov strangled one victim to death in the car.

Later, near Paunküla, Popov suffocated the second victim while Garafutdinov held him against the seat and covered his mouth and nose to make him die more quickly. They buried the bodies in the Vikipalu forest in Anija municipality.

After the killings, Popov gave the victims' documents and phone to Igor Preitlov, who used one victim's identity to sign two installment contracts through TF Bank AB's Estonian branch and obtain two mobile phones. One smartphone was sold in Riga for 500 euros. Popov also withdrew 385 euros from one victim's bank account. TF Bank suffered losses of 1,441.98 euros.

The court found all crimes proven. It established that both men acted with intent in the murders, that numerous aggravating circumstances were present, and that mitigating circumstances applied only to Popov.

The civil claim filed in the criminal case was dismissed, as the court did not find exceptional circumstances that would justify compensation for non‑material damage.

The judgment has not yet entered into force and may be appealed to the Tallinn Circuit Court within 30 days.

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Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Argo Ideon

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