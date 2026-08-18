X!

Photos: First Swedish prisoners arrive at Tartu under prison‑rental deal

News
{{1787052600000 | amCalendar}}
Tartu Prison.
Open gallery
7 photos
News

On Tuesday, the first four Swedish inmates arrived at Tartu Prison under the prison‑rental agreement concluded between Estonia and Sweden.

"All the inmates who arrived are male Swedish citizens," said Estonia's Minister of Justice Liisa Pakosta.

 The inmates arrived in Estonia on 18 August on a charter flight to the Ämari air base. From the airport, they were transported to Tartu Prison accompanied by the Prison Service's armed escort unit, the service announced in a press release.

Upon arrival at Tartu Prison, the inmates underwent the necessary intake procedures and were placed in the living unit designated for them. During the first days, the focus is on introducing the new environment, the prison's daily schedule and rules, and starting up everyday work routines.

Receiving the first group is an important milestone for which the prison team has prepared thoroughly, said Tartu Prison director Merle Ulst.

"We have been preparing for this day for over a year — training staff, practicing procedures, and working closely with our Swedish colleagues. Today's reception went safely and as planned; we have begun the practical part of the project according to the same high standards on which the Estonian prison system relies every day. Now begins the next stage for us: daily work with the Swedish inmates," Ulst said.

All inmates arriving in Estonia have undergone thorough background checks by both countries before being sent here, and Estonia gives separate consent for the acceptance of each inmate. In the list submitted by Sweden for assessment of the first group, more than half of the inmates were rejected.

According to Prison Service director Rait Kuuse, the selection process for the first group shows that the agreed‑upon control is not a formality.

"Each inmate is assessed individually, and Estonia makes the final decision on whether to accept them. If we do not have enough information about a person or doubts arise about their suitability, we do not give consent. In the case of the first group, Estonia agreed to accept fewer than half of the candidates submitted by Sweden. For us, it is important that every decision is thoroughly considered and justified, and we will continue this work just as seriously with all future inmates," Kuuse said.

Under the prison‑rental agreement, individuals involved in organized crime, terrorists, radicalized inmates, women, minors, and other categories excluded by the agreement will not be brought to Estonia. The same control process and Estonia's consent are required for the acceptance of all future inmates.

Tartu Prison will remain entirely under Estonian management and control, the Prison Service emphasized. Estonian prison officers will work with the inmates, and their detention will follow Estonian law and Tartu Prison's operational procedures. Swedish officials will support cooperation and information exchange with the Swedish side.

The arrival of Swedish inmates will take place in stages. By the end of September, up to 100 Swedish inmates are planned to arrive, and by the end of the year up to 200. Under the agreement, a maximum of 600 Swedish inmates will serve their sentences in Estonia. For security and privacy reasons, the exact arrival times of future groups will not be announced in advance, but the Prison Service will provide ongoing updates to the public on the progress of the project.

Estonia and Sweden concluded the prison‑rental agreement in 2025 in order to make use of the available capacity at Tartu Prison and to maintain the readiness, competence and jobs of the Estonian prison system. All costs related to the reception and stay of foreign inmates in Estonia are covered by the Swedish state.

Justice minister Pakosta said that unfortunately a great deal of false information is spreading about the Swedish prisoners.

"I want to reaffirm once again that although every person on Estonian territory has the right to submit an asylum application, not a single inmate brought here from Sweden will receive asylum in Estonia — all of them will return to Sweden. This follows from a very simple fact: Sweden is a safe country, and under both the agreement and international law we send absolutely all inmates back there. So even if someone were to submit an asylum application, it would be completely pointless and would not be granted," Pakosta said.

"Another myth that has been maliciously circulated is that hordes of family members will now start arriving in Estonia and all of them will receive residence rights. This absolutely does not correspond to the truth," the minister added.

Story updated Tuesday afternoon after prisoners reached Tartu; photos added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Argo Ideon

Source: Interview with minister Liisa Pakosta by Johannes Voltri

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:41

Pesticide residues in agricultural soils on the rise

17:15

Erkki Keldo: Idealizing others' success overshadows Estonia's economic growth

17:06

Isamaa backs Ülle Madise in presidential election

16:57

Top Swedish women's football coach gives Tallinn talk

16:30

Karoliina Ainge: How big is Estonia after its next president?

16:23

Gallery: Former Estonian PMs meet for annual pre-August 20 lunch

16:20

EDF to combine medical services under new battalion command

15:51

Report: Fifth of platform taxi drivers and food couriers in a career dead end

15:48

Photos: First Swedish prisoners arrive at Tartu under prison‑rental deal Updated

15:46

Estonian defense contractor Milrem Robotics' fire could have been arson

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.08

Saudi Arabian retail giant wins bid for bankrupt Estonian dairy plants

17.08

Tallinn public transport, traffic disruptions confirmed over Ironman weekend

14:59

Elron resumes Tallinn–Narva rail service on eastbound route Updated

15:46

Estonian defense contractor Milrem Robotics' fire could have been arson

16.08

Estonia's bear population is rising as hunting becomes more difficult

17.08

Outdoor swimming area to be built at Tallinn's Kalasadam

17.08

35th anniversary of Estonia's restoration of independence to be marked at Toompea

15:48

Photos: First Swedish prisoners arrive at Tartu under prison‑rental deal Updated

10:33

Estonian traders not daunted by ban on destroying unsold clothing

14:52

Apartment prices differ 51 times in Estonia's most expensive and cheapest cities

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo