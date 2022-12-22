No flights to Ruhnu for weeks leaves local shops empty

There have been no flights to the Estonian island of Ruhnu for weeks due to constant fog, leaving local shops empty, reports daily Postimees.

According to the report, the lack of flights has, among other things, severely impacted on locals' plans for the holidays.

Fortunately, some have been able to take a boat to nearby Kihnu in order to get neccessary food and supplies. Postimees also reports, that people on the island have been exchanging food products such as homemade bread, sauerkraut, meat and eggs with each other.

Under normal weather conditions in the winter season, there are usually around four flights per week connecting Ruhnu to both Pärnu and Kuressaare.

Editor: Michael Cole

