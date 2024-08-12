Kihnu Community Center director: Young tradition-carriers exist

This weekend, the Kihnu-Ruhnu Games took place on the remote Western Estonian island of Kihnu. Iris Haiba, director of Kihnu Community Center, was delighted to see that a generational shift had occurred compared with previous years.

Participants from Ruhnu arrived in Kihnu on Friday knowing that due to inclement weather, they may not be able to return that evening. Haiba, who has served as director of the community center for a year now, reassured them that since the center is in the middle of the island, rain had not yet reached their doorstep.

According to Haiba, who cheered herself hoarse, the Kihnu-Ruhnu Games were close ones, friendly and full of banter. The shuttle relay race could have even used a photo finish.

"Two days of serious sports, with some fun sports in between," she explained in an appearance on Vikerraadio's "Vikerhommik" on Sunday morning. "You had to constantly cheer your own people on!"

The center director said that looking at pictures from previous years, those competing were mostly people in their prime, or even well into middle age, who were involved in performances and cultural programs.

"But this year, it was young people from both islands competing against each other," she highlighted. "I sensed that a generational shift had taken place, and that young tradition-carriers do exist. It was a really great feeling."

The Kihnu-Ruhnu Games have been organized since 1966, after the idea for an inter-island cultural and sports competition was pitched by writer Aadu Hint. Back then, the winner received a plaque by artist Salme Raunam depicting two stick-pullers against the backdrop of the sea.

While the original plaque hasn't survived to this day, the design still lives on – you can find it on sports certificates and memorabilia for the Kihnu-Ruhnu Games. The present-day traveling trophy, shaped like a wave, is made of wood.

Music, saunas to follow sports

Kihnu's summer programming continues with the 17th Kihnu Music Camp, which kicks off Monday. This will be followed by the island's Open Sauna Day.

"You can go from sauna to sauna," the community center director explained. "Kihnu families will typically open their home saunas to guests and allow them to come in and wash up. They teach Kihnu sauna traditions, talk about Kihnu sauna culture and offer small workshops."

You can definitely find something to eat and drink at these farms too, she added.

Kihnu wouldn't be Kihnu without also offering a traditional Kihnu wedding sauna as well.

"When we think of smoke saunas and Finnish saunas, they exist on Kihnu too, but the wedding sauna is a tent set up during weddings where young folks and maidens are treated," Haiba said. "On Open Sauna Day, we'll treat those who are in dire need of help. We can also treat those who aren't really in need, because you can always find something wrong with you, and there's always a treatment for it."

