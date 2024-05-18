Gallery: Saaremaa, Muhu, Ruhnu islands – Estonian food region 2024

News
Estonian Food Region of 2024.
Open gallery
23 photos
News

At the Muhu dam, the islanders, the inhabitants of Muhul and Ruhnu, declared their islands to be the food region of Estonia for the whole of the year.

Throughout the year, the three Estonian islands offer the flavors of the sea and the islands, depending on the season. The common feature is definitely fish. And of course, each island has its own specialty.

In previous years, seven Estonian regions showcased their food and flavors. A symbolic fork of the food region was sent to the islands from last year's food region Mulgimaa in central Estonia.

"While the three islands are all very different and unique, we realized that all three islands were already doing something that was not done here during the Swedish period. But now the islanders have introduced it to us as well. We can say that a common taste is raw, fresh fish prepared in a quick way, or kala äkis. Äkis is actually a fisherman's meal. When you get hungry at sea, you take a fresh fish fillet, cut it up, add salt and eat it right away," said Angela Nairis, the head of the island's flavor of the year team.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Kristina Kersa

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:55

2014-2023 Anu Raud fellows' work on display at Heimtali Museum

14:26

Gallery: Saaremaa, Muhu, Ruhnu islands – Estonian food region 2024

13:43

Legality of Russian assets confiscation law controversial

13:04

Defense Minister Pevkur and his Swedish counterpart discuss defense cooperation

12:02

Estonian party ratings 2018-2024

10:55

Prescription drug naloxone to be added to police kit

09:54

Kantar Emor: Only Social Democrats increase their support in May poll

09:32

E-residents and digital nomads travel through Europe to Tallinn

08:54

Estonian farmowner: Siberian tomato resistant to bad weather conditions

08:34

Temperatures to rise to 26 degrees on Saturday

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.05

Researcher: Estonians could be in the minority by end of century

17.05

Estonian state to roll out crisis stores nationwide network

17.05

Former Estonian foreign ministers praise Tsahkna's actions in Georgia

16.05

Statistics: Estonians are the happiest people in the Baltics

16.05

Narva schools refused exception on Estonian-language education transition

17.05

Port of Tallinn borrowed €20 million and paid out €19.2 million in dividends

17.05

Estonian Foreign Ministry, foreign missions fly pride flag for IDAHOBIT

16.05

Finnair restarts Tartu flights after alternative to GPS approach systems found

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo