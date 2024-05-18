Gallery: Saaremaa, Muhu, Ruhnu islands – Estonian food region 2024

At the Muhu dam, the islanders, the inhabitants of Muhul and Ruhnu, declared their islands to be the food region of Estonia for the whole of the year.

Throughout the year, the three Estonian islands offer the flavors of the sea and the islands, depending on the season. The common feature is definitely fish. And of course, each island has its own specialty.

In previous years, seven Estonian regions showcased their food and flavors. A symbolic fork of the food region was sent to the islands from last year's food region Mulgimaa in central Estonia.

"While the three islands are all very different and unique, we realized that all three islands were already doing something that was not done here during the Swedish period. But now the islanders have introduced it to us as well. We can say that a common taste is raw, fresh fish prepared in a quick way, or kala äkis. Äkis is actually a fisherman's meal. When you get hungry at sea, you take a fresh fish fillet, cut it up, add salt and eat it right away," said Angela Nairis, the head of the island's flavor of the year team.

