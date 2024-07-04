Museum of the Coastal Swedes opens exhibition of Ruhnu knitting

News
The Ruhnu knitting exhibition at the Museum of Coastal Swedes Haapsalu.
The Ruhnu knitting exhibition at the Museum of Coastal Swedes Haapsalu. Source: Rannarootsi Muuseum
News

An exhibition inspired by Ruhnu Island's centuries-long knitting and craft traditions has opened in Haapsalu at the Museum of the Coastal Swedes (Rannarootsi muuseum).

Anu Pink, leader of the Knitting group "Kudujate koopiaklubi", said some of the textiles on display are interpretations of Ruhnu traditions, but the majority are copies of museum objects.

"Ruhnu is very special in the sense that Ruhnu's knitting culture is very old and the Ruhnu people have held on to it very tightly. They have not changed their knitting much. It is fascinating, and it is very different from Estonian knitting, but it is also very different from Swedish knitting," Pink said.

Almost all of the coastal Swedes who lived on Ruhnu fled during World War II, although many people tried to keep the traditions alive. But many of the knitters who took part in the exhibition have no link to the island.

"But these objects are still there, and they tell their own story and fascinate today's knitter. There are many techniques in this weaving culture that have not been used anywhere else. Ruhnu knits have very little colour, but a great deal of technical complexity and variability," said Pink.

Pink has also recently compiled a book of Ruhnu patterns published by Saara Kirjastuse.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Helen Wright

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:26

Museum of the Coastal Swedes opens exhibition of Ruhnu knitting

12:49

Rally Estonia brings traffic changes to Tartu this weekend

12:48

Economist: Estonia's food prices among highest in Europe

12:35

Audit Office: RMK's fixed-price timber sales lack transparency

12:10

It may take another 15 years to map Estonia's seabed in full

11:43

New capercaillie habitats being set up due to revised Rail Baltica route

11:14

Estonia pursues relations with Saudi Arabia mainly on economic grounds

11:11

Põlva social insurance office inaccessible for people with mobility disabilities

10:40

Statistics: Estonia's industrial production volumes down 1 percent on year

10:20

Elering preparing to replace damaged Estlink 2 cable

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.07

Kaja Kallas picks future chief of staff

02.07

Bolt turnover and loss grow on year

03.07

Excavation reveals Tehumardi site is no 'mass grave'

03.07

Ministry drafting new law to allow foreign volunteers to join Defense League

28.05

Banksy exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi

03.07

Estonia wants to set gender balance requirements for listed companies

03.07

Prime minister candidate: Weekly festival of proposing new taxes needs to end

03.07

Climatologist: Likelihood of heatwaves has doubled in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo