Estonian Swedes' song and dance festival brings together 1,200 performers

News
The Estonian Swedes Song and Dance Festival in 2021.
The Estonian Swedes Song and Dance Festival in 2021. Source: ERR
News

The fifth Song and Dance Festival of Estonian Swedes, held at the Haapsalu Castle, hosted nearly 1,200 singers and dancers from Estonia, Sweden and Finland.

The fifth Song and Dance Festival of Estonian Swedes was inaugurated with a parade that started at Haapsalu Castle and eventually returned there. This year's festival is titled "From Near and Far" ("Lähemalt ja kaugemalt").

The term "near" refers to songs, dances and melodies created by Estonian Swedes, while "far" denotes guests from Sweden and Finland.

"The program also reflects the choral culture of these countries and peoples. The dances included originate from Sweden, but they were brought here earlier and have been performed among Estonian folk dancers," explained Sofia Joons, the artistic director of the song festival.

Among the performers was Estonia's largest talharpa, or Hiiu kannel, orchestra, led by Liisa Koemets-Bastida.

The song and dance festival brings together people united by Estonian Swedish culture.

"This is very dear to me because I am of Estonian Swedish descent on my father's side. It makes me very interested in encountering my family's roots here," said Katrin Hanson, a member of the Stockholm Estonian mixed choir.

"I have entirely Estonian roots, but I was born and raised in Sweden. For me, it's a fusion of two cultures, singing in both Swedish and Estonian, and generally singing together," said Mango Kask, who also sings in the choir.

The festival was organized by the Estonian Swedes' cultural self-government. Estonian Swedes are one of two minority groups in Estonia with official cultural autonomy.

"The cultural self-government's main goal is to preserve and develop the Coastal Swedish cultural heritage, and all the people who have come here today are bearers of that same heritage," said Jana Stahl, a board member of the cultural self-government.

The first Estonian Swedes' song festival was held in Haapsalu in 1933. The tradition was revived in 2013.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:54

Lawyers: Estonia has no interest in ending severe basic rights infringement

12:05

Erik Gamzejev: Green transition should make people happy instead of angry

09:32

Income exempt from tax comes to €4.15 billion in Estonia in 2023

09:20

EKRE youth wing Blue Awakening quits party, looks to join ERK

08:52

Change of PM will not affect UK's support for Estonia and Ukraine

08:33

Estonian Swedes' song and dance festival brings together 1,200 performers

08:19

President: 2% of GDP toward defense might not be enough for NATO allies

06.07

Top artists create new works on Tartu's streets for Stencibility Festival

06.07

Estonia conducts teacher training sessions in Armenia

06.07

Watch | Võnge Festival artists perform live in the studio: Rute

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.07

Ott Tänak crashes out of Rally Estonia on Saturday morning Updated

04.07

Economist: Estonia's food prices among highest in Europe

05.07

Watch: Euro 2024 quarter-finals live on ETV

06.07

Rail Baltica's Ülemiste terminal construction costs fall due to phased tendering

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.07

Banksy exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi

06.07

Top artists create new works on Tartu's streets for Stencibility Festival

06.07

Estonia announces full team for 2024 Paris Olympics

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo