Estonian Swedes' song and dance festival brings together 1,200 performers

The fifth Song and Dance Festival of Estonian Swedes, held at the Haapsalu Castle, hosted nearly 1,200 singers and dancers from Estonia, Sweden and Finland.

The fifth Song and Dance Festival of Estonian Swedes was inaugurated with a parade that started at Haapsalu Castle and eventually returned there. This year's festival is titled "From Near and Far" ("Lähemalt ja kaugemalt").

The term "near" refers to songs, dances and melodies created by Estonian Swedes, while "far" denotes guests from Sweden and Finland.

"The program also reflects the choral culture of these countries and peoples. The dances included originate from Sweden, but they were brought here earlier and have been performed among Estonian folk dancers," explained Sofia Joons, the artistic director of the song festival.

Among the performers was Estonia's largest talharpa, or Hiiu kannel, orchestra, led by Liisa Koemets-Bastida.

The song and dance festival brings together people united by Estonian Swedish culture.

"This is very dear to me because I am of Estonian Swedish descent on my father's side. It makes me very interested in encountering my family's roots here," said Katrin Hanson, a member of the Stockholm Estonian mixed choir.

"I have entirely Estonian roots, but I was born and raised in Sweden. For me, it's a fusion of two cultures, singing in both Swedish and Estonian, and generally singing together," said Mango Kask, who also sings in the choir.

The festival was organized by the Estonian Swedes' cultural self-government. Estonian Swedes are one of two minority groups in Estonia with official cultural autonomy.

"The cultural self-government's main goal is to preserve and develop the Coastal Swedish cultural heritage, and all the people who have come here today are bearers of that same heritage," said Jana Stahl, a board member of the cultural self-government.

The first Estonian Swedes' song festival was held in Haapsalu in 1933. The tradition was revived in 2013.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!