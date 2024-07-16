This year's STL Dance Marathon heading to Elva

Organized in cooperation with Independent Dance Stage (STL), this year's charity STL Dance Marathon will take place on Friday, July 26 – and this time just outside the Southern Estonian city of Elva, at the Tartu County Recreational Sports Center.

Participants in the dance marathon can put themselves to the test during eight hours of continuous dancing together, with Estonian DJs playing music from a variety of genres, from classical to rock and club music.

The marathon will provide an opportunity for people with different experiences and abilities to meet on the dance floor and dance in support of equal opportunities.

Donations will also be raised for the Tartu County Association of Mobility Impaired People.

On the day of the event, a dedicated shuttle bus will also run between the center of Elva and the Tartu County Recreational Sports Center to ensure everyone has the opportunity to travel comfortably to and from the dance marathon, whether dancing themselves or cheering participants on and enjoying the music. ERR's online culture portal will also be broadcasting the dance marathon live.

Next Friday's will mark the sixth STL Dance Marathon, and the Estonian Movement and Wellbeing Festival that kicks off that day is the third installment in a series of movement festivals being hosted in Elva. The festival is also part of the official European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 program.

The all-day event will be led by Kristjan Lüüs and Heleri All.

Click here for more info and to register to the 2024 STL Dance Marathon.

