This year's STL Dance Marathon heading to Elva

News
STL Dance Marathon.
STL Dance Marathon. Source: Kalev Lilleorg
News

Organized in cooperation with Independent Dance Stage (STL), this year's charity STL Dance Marathon will take place on Friday, July 26 – and this time just outside the Southern Estonian city of Elva, at the Tartu County Recreational Sports Center.

Participants in the dance marathon can put themselves to the test during eight hours of continuous dancing together, with Estonian DJs playing music from a variety of genres, from classical to rock and club music.

The marathon will provide an opportunity for people with different experiences and abilities to meet on the dance floor and dance in support of equal opportunities.

The dance marathon, organized in cooperation with the independent Tantsu Lava, provides an opportunity for people with different experience and abilities to meet on the dance floor to dance for equal opportunities.

Donations will also be raised for the Tartu County Association of Mobility Impaired People.

On the day of the event, a dedicated shuttle bus will also run between the center of Elva and the Tartu County Recreational Sports Center to ensure everyone has the opportunity to travel comfortably to and from the dance marathon, whether dancing themselves or cheering participants on and enjoying the music. ERR's online culture portal will also be broadcasting the dance marathon live.

Next Friday's will mark the sixth STL Dance Marathon, and the Estonian Movement and Wellbeing Festival that kicks off that day is the third installment in a series of movement festivals being hosted in Elva. The festival is also part of the official European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 program.

The all-day event will be led by Kristjan Lüüs and Heleri All.

Click here for more info and to register to the 2024 STL Dance Marathon.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:21

Expert: Ticks increasingly threat to residents of Estonia's urban areas too

17:49

This year's STL Dance Marathon heading to Elva

17:17

Magnetic MRO business growing in Tallinn

16:40

Kaupo Meiel: Like her or not, Kaja Kallas will certainly be remembered

16:18

Gallery: Sixth Tagaranna Literature Day held in Saaremaa

16:11

President tasks Kristen Michal with forming next government Updated

15:55

Baltic TSOs end BRELL electricity agreement with Russia, Belarus

15:50

One of Europe's largest defense companies invests in Estonia

15:20

Finnish bands to perform live on Tartu's Car-free Avenue this Thursday

15:17

Report: Estonia's rural schools have great potential as community centers

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08:52

Paper: Man stabbed in central Tallinn later dies in hospital Updated

07:56

Estonia to cut largest overseas military mission

15.07

Estonia proposes joint Narva River bed survey with Russia Updated

15.07

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigns

15.07

Registration opens for Integration Foundation's Estonian language courses

14:25

Tallinn plans additional tram line branch to airport

16:11

President tasks Kristen Michal with forming next government Updated

15.07

Country home sales down significantly in Southeastern Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo