Gallery: Trad.Attack! headline 2024 Võru Folk Dance Festival

Trad.Attack! performed at the 2024 Võru Folk Dance Festival.
Trad.Attack! performed at the 2024 Võru Folk Dance Festival. Source: Võru Folk Dance Fstival
Last weekend, the 2024 Võru Folk Dance Festival took place with 500 folk dancers from eight different countries taking part. The festival ended with a live show by Estonian folk-rock three-piece Trad.Attack!

The 29th Võru Folk Dance Festival featured 181 international performers in seven different international folk dance groups. The participants came from Latvia, the USA, Norway, Montenegro, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Belgium to take part.

There were also 26 Estonian dance groups with a total of 276 dancers performing at the festival.

"The feedback from the audience was that the event went well. Võru was even more colorful than usual, from the concerts to the people in national costumes, the guests from different countries, the languages spoken on the streets and, of course, the dances," said festival coordinator Kerttu Mölder.

At the final concert of the festival, all the international dance groups took to the stage once again and performed their most captivating dance numbers. The festival was closed by a concert from Estonian folk-rock power trio Trad.Attack!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

