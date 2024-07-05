Top Estonian artists to perform at Ostrova Festival in Setomaa

News
2022 Ostrova Festival.
2022 Ostrova Festival. Source: Viljar Lillmaa
News

The 14th Ostrova Festival takes place in Setomaa, South Estonia on July 19-20. This year's festival will feature performances from top Estonian artists including Trad.Attack!, Koit Toome and A-Rühm.

"When preparing the program for the festival, we always want to introduce Seto culture to visitors from further afield as well as bring top Estonian artists to the people of Setomaa," said organizer Evelin Tulp.

The music program of this year's Ostrova Festival includes a selection of folk, pop, rock and rap. In addition to the artists mentioned above, Heidy Tamme and Horoskoop, Naised köögis, Pur Mudd and Grete Paia, Terminaator and Räpina Jack will all be performing.

Aspects of local culture will be introduced to the crowds by the Seto choir Tsibihärbläseq. In addition to the musical performances, there will also be a children's performance of "Kessu ja Tripp" in the theater's auditorium on Saturday lunchtime. According to the festival organizer, there will be plenty of activities for visitors of all ages.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Michael Cole

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:45

Top Estonian artists to perform at Ostrova Festival in Setomaa

19:00

Think tank: Home battery storage could help Estonian electricity system

18:22

Gallery: Glasperlenspiel Festival gets underway in Tartu

17:45

Eesti 200 confirm delegation for upcoming coalition talks

17:10

Gallery: Finnish Eurovision star Windows95Man performs in Tallinn

16:35

Court issues new injunction on Auvere shale oil plant

15:57

EDF colonel: Russia has increased intensity of attacks in Ukraine

15:19

Top court: Local governments must finance general care services

14:40

Competition Authority: Estonia has undersupply of orthodontic services

14:01

ERJK: Four parties must bear SALK consultancy work costs

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.07

Economist: Estonia's food prices among highest in Europe

13:09

Watch: Euro 2024 quarter-finals live on ETV Updated

04.07

Banksy exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi Updated

04.07

Survey: More than 60% of population prepared to defend Estonia

03.07

Excavation reveals Tehumardi site is no 'mass grave'

11:22

ISS officials attend fraternity event under false names and get caught

04.07

Hotels and restaurants grapple with another year of falling tourist numbers

07:32

Saare 3 offshore wind farm zone auction attracts zero bids

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo