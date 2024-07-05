Top Estonian artists to perform at Ostrova Festival in Setomaa

The 14th Ostrova Festival takes place in Setomaa, South Estonia on July 19-20. This year's festival will feature performances from top Estonian artists including Trad.Attack!, Koit Toome and A-Rühm.

"When preparing the program for the festival, we always want to introduce Seto culture to visitors from further afield as well as bring top Estonian artists to the people of Setomaa," said organizer Evelin Tulp.

The music program of this year's Ostrova Festival includes a selection of folk, pop, rock and rap. In addition to the artists mentioned above, Heidy Tamme and Horoskoop, Naised köögis, Pur Mudd and Grete Paia, Terminaator and Räpina Jack will all be performing.

Aspects of local culture will be introduced to the crowds by the Seto choir Tsibihärbläseq. In addition to the musical performances, there will also be a children's performance of "Kessu ja Tripp" in the theater's auditorium on Saturday lunchtime. According to the festival organizer, there will be plenty of activities for visitors of all ages.



