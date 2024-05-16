Lineup announced for 2024 Viljandi Folk Music Festival

Viljandi Folk Music Festival 2023.
Viljandi Folk Music Festival 2023. Source: Taavi Bergmann
The full lineup has now been announced for this year's Viljandi Folk Music Festival. This year's festival features a host of top Estonian acts including Puuluup, Trad.Attack! and Zetod, as well as international artists from as far afield as Ghana, Mexico and the U.S.

The 2024 Viljandi Folk Music Festival gets underway on Thursday, July 25 with a traditional parade through the historic Estonian town. The festival continues until late into the night on Sunday, July 28 with live performances from top Estonian and international acts aplenty.

Head organizer Ando Kiviberg said that this year's festival will be more than live up to previous editions. "Personally, I'm delighted that we've managed to bring RURA from Scotland and a real bluegrass band from Nashville—Midnight Ride," said Kiviberg. "There will be some very refined surprises and enjoyable experiences from Ghana and elsewhere," he said.

Among the best-known Estonian acts set to appear at this year's festival are Puuluup, Trad.Attack! Zetod and Duo Ruut. International artists including Kumbia Boruka from Mexico, Sweden's Symbio and Bani Hill Band from Georgia will also be performing.

The XXXI Viljandi Folk Music Festival will take place from 25-28 July 2024. This year's theme is "Patterns and Traces."

The full program is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole

