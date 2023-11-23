Artist Anna-Liisa Sääsk wins Viljandi Folk Festival logo design competition

Estonian artist Anna-Liisa Sääsk has won the competition to design the logo and poster for the 31st Viljandi Folk Music Festival. Inspired by the festival's theme "Pattern and Traces," Sääsk's design, which incorporates photographs of her great grandmother, is described as an "explosion of color and joy."

Anna-Liisa Sääsk, the winning artist in this year's Viljandi Folk Music Festival logo design competition, is a fourth-year student at the Pallas School of Applied Sciences. Sääsk's design was judged by the organizing committee to best capture the theme of 31st Viljandi Folk Music Festival: "Pattern and Traces."

Festival artist Triin Amur said Sääsk's winning work was a real explosion of color and joy, at precisely the time when the world needs it most.

"With its bold technique and color scheme, the design really conveys the mood of the summer celebrations and all-encompassing joy. What attracted me most was the work's multi-layered nature and the author's own connections to the work," said Amur.

Sääsk's design not only has strong links to Viljandi, but also incorporates photographs of her own great grandmother. "We chose a work that has a freshness, fluidity and form of visual expression that moves with the times. This image is very emotive and inspiring, both for the choice of the program and for the entire organizing team," said festival director Ando Kiviberg.

The winning logo and poster design for the 31st Viljandi Folk Music Festival was creatd by Anna-Liisa Sääsk. Source: Estonian Traditional Music Center

A total of 50 designs were entered in this year's competition. In addition to those created by Estonian designers, artists from as far afield as Austria and Belgium also took part, as did some who have won the prize in previous years. Second place in the competition went to the piece created by Helena Kurm, while Luisa Harjak was awarded third spot by the judges.

The 31st Viljandi Folk Music Festival takes place on July 25 – 28 next year, when the festival's focus will be on the distinctive patterns in traditional music, which help strengthen and identify the cultural uniqueness of different ethnic groups.

--

