ERR channels to cover 30th Viljandi Folk Festival

Nearly 50 acts from across Estonia and beyond are taking part in this weekend's Viljandi Folk Music Festival, which turns 30 this year.

The festival lasts over four days, during which time over 70 concerts will take place on nine different stages.

Viljandi Folk Festival is marking its 30th anniversary this time around, while ERR is broadcasting the event via its online, radio and TV channels.

ETV will be hosting an almost two-hour show starting 7.15 p.m. Friday, Estonian time, hosted by Heleri All and Oliver Reimann, while highlights will be shown from Thursday's gala concert, featuring Curly Strings, Duo Ruut, Kärt and Ants Johanson, Lõõtsavägilased, Mari Kalkun and Trad.Attack!, and others

Vikerraadio will also cover the event, with presenters Arp Müller and Tarmo Tiisler taking the helm, while ERR's Russian-language channel Radio 4 will also broadcast the festival with special programs on Friday and Saturday.

ERR's Klaasikaraadio will also cover the more classical music-oriented aspects of the festival.

The festival site is here.

