Over 400,000 people watched ERR's song and dance festival coverage

Participants at the rainy XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival.
Participants at the rainy XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A total of 409,000 people viewed ERR's broadcasts of the XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival (Noorte laulu- ja tantsupidu) last weekend, ERR's Menu portal reports.

Viewing figures peaked, at over 200,000 for Sunday's rainy grand finale, at the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn.

Public broadcaster ERR's TV, radio and online channels covered the three-day song and dance festival.

Market research firm Kantar Emor puts overall TV viewing figures at 409,000, with the main criterion being viewing the event for at least 15 minutes on ERR's three TV channels, namely ETV, ETV2 and the Russian-language ETV+.

ERR's Estonian-language portal, the Jupiter streaming site, and the Vikerraadio, Klassikaraadio and Raadio 4 radio channels additionally broadcast the festival.

Margus Saar, head producer of ERR's broadcasts, said that the weather could do nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of performers and the audience.

Saar said: "The song and dance festival tradition lives on in full force, something which is confirmed by viewing figures as well as the participants and spectators, thanks to whose bold attendance the event was so extraordinary."

Average ETV viewing figures at any time during the seven hour-long broadcast of Sunday's song festival stood at 160,000, with the peak reaching 248,000 during the combined choirs performances.

ETV2, which carried sign language interpretation also, garnered 11,000 viewers at any one time on average, with the figure for ETV+ standing at 8,000.

Additionally, around 30,000 viewed the event via ERR online.

Around 96,000 people watched the procession Sunday morning, from central Tallinn to the Song Festival Grounds. This component of the event on its own took around three hours, while ETV2's coverage was continuous and uninterrupted.

The dance festival finale, which took place on the Friday evening, was viewed on average by 117,000 people at any time, via ETV.

Saturday's folk music festival held in Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) was watched by 60,000 people on average, again on ETV.

ETV also repeated the dance festival finale Wednesday night, while those who missed the song festival climax can watch it Sunday, July 9, from 10.50, on ETV2.

In any case, ERR News has the youth song festival, the folk festival and the dance festival for you to re-watch.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kerttu Kaldoja

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

