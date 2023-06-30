Watch again: First performance of Youth Dance Festival 'Bridges'

Photo: Ken Mürk / ERR
The Youth Song and Dance Festival kicked off on Friday evening with the first performance of "Bridges" ("Sillad").

Over 8,300 dancers and gymnasts took part in the event which was directed by Agne Kurrikoff-Herman.

The second performance will take place tomorrow (June 1) at 3 p.m. and the third and final layer that day at 7 p.m.

The Song Festival takes place on Sunday (June 2) at 9:30 a.m. with a procession through Tallinn city center to the Song Festival Grounds.

The performance will start at approximately 2 p.m and the repertoire can be viewed here.

Youth Song and Dance Festivals take place every five years and the first took place during Estonia's period of National Awakening in 1869.

--

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Helen Wright

