Hot weather a challenge during Dance Festival rehearsals

Thursday's hot weather was challenging for dancers during the last day of rehearsals for the Youth Song and Dance Festival, which takes place this weekend.

Erik Velleramm, head of the dance festival's medical services, said luckily nothing too serious occurred.

"I can't give you an exact figure at the moment because we are still taking stock. But I can't point to anything extraordinary that hasn't happened before. There were some incidents and those who needed help got help," he said.

"In order to get the children in shape for tomorrow and to give them more time to rest, the rehearsal was finished a little earlier to give them more time to recover," Velleramm added.

The Youth Dance Festival starts tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. and the Song Festival takes place over the weekend.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!