Gallery: Flag raised on Pikk Hermann to mark Song and Dance Festival

In honor of the Youth Song and Dance Festival, flags will be flown for the first time throughout Estonia in accordance with the new flag law. On the first morning of this year's festival, vocalists, dancers and folk musicians assisted with the flag raising ceremony at the Pikk Hermann tower of the Toompea Castle in Tallinn.

By decision of the Riigikogu, all days of the National Song and Dance Festival and the Youth Song and Dance Festival will be added to the list of flag days beginning in 2023.

The artistic directors of the festival, Pärt Uusberg, Agne Kurrikoff-Herman and Juhan Uppin, attended the ceremony.

The young people were greeted by the speaker of the Riigikogu, Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200), and the director of the Estonian Song and Dance Festival SA, Margus Toomla.

