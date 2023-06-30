Watch again: First performance of the XIII Youth Dance Festival
The Song and Dance Festival fire will reach the Kalevi Stadium on Friday, June 30 for the opening of the XIII Youth Dance Festival "Bridges" ("Sillad"). ERR News will carry the first performance of the Dance Festival live at 7 p.m.
The XIII Youth Dance Festival will host 560 groups, 8,391 dancers and gymnasts. The festival's executive director is Agne Kurrikoff-Herman.
The broadcast has Estonian audio.
The final performance of the Dance Festival will be aired on ETV at 6:45 p.m. on July 1.
