Gallery: Drone photos of Song and Dance Festival preparations

Photographer Kaupo Kalda has taken drone photos of Dance Festival rehearsals and Song Festival preparations for a good overview of how tomorrow's party is being set up.

The festival fire will reach the Kalevi Stadium on Friday, June 30 for the opening of the XIII Youth Dance Festival "Bridges" ("Sillad"). ERR News will broadcast the first performance of the Dance Festival (with Estonian audio) at 7 p.m.

ERR TV channel ETV will broadcast the final performance of the festival at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The live broadcast of the Song Festival will start at 9:25 a.m. on Sunday in ERR channels.

