Gallery: Drone photos of Song and Dance Festival preparations

News
Drone photos of Dance and Song Festival rehearsals and preparations.
Open gallery
26 photos
News

Photographer Kaupo Kalda has taken drone photos of Dance Festival rehearsals and Song Festival preparations for a good overview of how tomorrow's party is being set up.

The festival fire will reach the Kalevi Stadium on Friday, June 30 for the opening of the XIII Youth Dance Festival "Bridges" ("Sillad"). ERR News will broadcast the first performance of the Dance Festival (with Estonian audio) at 7 p.m.

ERR TV channel ETV will broadcast the final performance of the festival at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The live broadcast of the Song Festival will start at 9:25 a.m. on Sunday in ERR channels.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:32

For Russian youth, attending Estonian high school opens doors to society

15:19

Gallery: Drone photos of Song and Dance Festival preparations

14:50

Construction of magnet factory in Narva begins

14:03

IT and psychology top most popular university subjects list again

13:28

XI Estonia's Friends International Meeting kicks off

12:40

Climate minister wants tighter controls for bio-additive fuel requirements

12:00

Feature: The street art festival bringing color to Estonia's small towns

11:40

Local governments weighing court action over care reform

11:26

Saaremaa shipyard is building Europe's future military ship

10:30

RKIK to swap low calory foods for more nutrition in EDF food packages

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

26.06

Estonia's startup boom drawing to a close, companies dialing back

28.06

Tondi crossing and Hobujaama intersection to be closed in Tallinn

28.06

'Unprecedented' 16 Estonian defense projects receive EU funding

28.06

Minister: Estonia's new border more advanced than Lithuania, Poland's

28.06

Kallas: Ministry officials who knew about Ida-Viru school issues must go

28.06

Intense competition has no effect on food prices in Estonia

28.06

Ministry rejects request to change Sillamäe street name

28.06

Exhibition by Israeli artists canceled by national museum comes to Tartu

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: