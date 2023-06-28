Limited number of tickets for Dance Festival's main rehearsal went on sale

This week, a handful of tickets for the main Friday's rehearsal of the XIII Youth Dance Festival ''Bridges'' went on sale. The final dress rehearsal is primarily for invited guests, but as the three main performances of the dance festival are nearly sold out, the tickets to the main rehearsal allows people who would otherwise not be able to attend to do so.

The major dress rehearsal for the Dance Festival will be held at the Kalev Central Stadium on Friday, June 30 from 15:00 to 17:00, shortly prior to the premiere at 19:00. The doors open for the dress rehearsal one hour before the performance.

Sten Weidebaum, the Song and Dance Festival Foundation's head of information, said that a fraction of tickets for the dress rehearsal were also available at previous festivals. "This usually becomes clear around the time that the number of invitations distributed to various organizations is finilized. We now have the information necessary to sell the remaining tickets," he said. Tickets are available in the lower tiers of certain sectors, while three sectors will also be sold out in their entirety.

Tickets for the major dress rehearsal are 50 percent cheaper than tickets for the main performances. Saturday at 15:00 is the most popular performance.

Weidebaum said that a substantial number of Song Festival tickets have been bought, suggesting that a shortage cannot be ruled out by the end of the week. "By Monday morning 66 percent of tickets have been sold, so it cannot be ruled out that the Song Festival will run out of tickets on the day of the event."

