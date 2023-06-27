Tallinn deputy mayor: Free parking available at malls during Song Festival

The Ülemiste shopping mall parking lot.
The Ülemiste shopping mall parking lot. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Speaking on Raadio 2's morning show, Tallinn deputy mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said, that on Sunday, the day of the youth Song Festival, free parking will be available at selected shopping malls in the Estonian capital. Svet also said, that shuttle buses will be available to take people to the Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak).

Svet sad, that it was not a good idea to drive to the Song Festival area and urged people to get there on foot or by bike instead.

"We have a total of four large bike parks at each entrance, plus one at Russalka and we also have several public transport options. A shuttle bus will be running between Theater Square (Teatri väljak) and the Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) on Sunday," Svet said.

According to Svet, the bicycle parks can accommodate thousands of bikes.

However, if using a car really is unavoidable, Svet recommends people leave their vehicles in one of shopping mall parking lots, which will be free to use on Sunday.

"We have agreed with the big shopping malls, that parking will be free in their parking lots on Sunday. For those traveling  from the west (of Tallinn), there is the Rocca al Mare Mall parking lot, for those coming from the south, there are the Ülemiste and T1 Center parking lots, and for those coming from the east, there are the car parks at the Lasnamäe Centrum, Lasnamäe Prisma and Tondiraba Ice Hall," Svet said.

"There are thousands of free parking spaces available on Sunday, where you can leave your cars and then go from there by public transport. From the west, bus number 42 will take people to the city center, and from there you can walk or take a shuttle bus to the Song Festival. There are also shuttle buses from the parking lots at the Ülemiste and Lasnamäe shopping malls," said Svet.

According to Svet, around 100,000 people are expected to attend the Song Festival.

On Friday and Saturday, Juhkentali tänav will be closed due to the Dance Festival. A shuttle bus will run between Theater Square (Teatri väljak) and Kalevi Central Stadium (Keskstaadion).

Traffic restrictions will also be in place during the Song Festival procession, which takes place on Sunday. "This route from Endla tänav along Pärnu maantee and Narva maantee to the Song Festival Grounds will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. After 2 p.m. sections of the road around the Song Festival Grounds will remain closed," said Svet.

Editor: Michael Cole

