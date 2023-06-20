Hobujaama junction in Tallinn closed to traffic after song festival

Construction work in Tallinn's Kesklinn in May 2023.
Construction work in Tallinn's Kesklinn in May 2023. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The construction of the OLd Harbor (Vanasadama) tramway has been delayed, resulting in the Hobujaama-Narva maantee-Laikmaa intersection being closed for several months following the ending of the Youth Song and Dance Festival on July 3.

The Tallinn City Government informed ERR that the Hobujaama intersection will be closed to all vehicles commencing on July 3 and lasting until mid-October.

Consequently, tram lines 1 and 3 will also stop operation on July 3, leaving only line 6 that serves between Tondi and Kopli active among Tallinn's five tram lines. Tram lines 2 and 4 were scheduled to resume service on July 2 but it is clear now that this is not going to happen.

The closure of the Hobujaama intersection will also lead to the diversion of a number of bus routes onto the bypass and the closure of the Viru bus terminal.

The tram rails have been installed in the Old Harbor region, where construction of the tram line has advanced on schedule.

The Old Harbor tramway will be realized next summer, followed by paving and further minor works on the pavements and sidewalks, and will be concluded by February 2025.

From Kivisilla tänav, the proposed tram route will turn left onto Gonsiori tänav. The tram will then continue along Laikmaa, Hobujaama, and Ahtri streets until it reaches the harbor.

The future tram line will run from Kivisilla with a left turn to Gonsiori Street. From there, the route will run via Laikmaa, Hobujaama and Ahtri Streets to the harbor area. From Laeva, Kuunari and Kai Streets, the route will pass through the front of the A terminal, and via Logi and Rumbi Streets, the route will pass under the Linnahall. The tramway will reach Kultuurikatel from Mere and Põhja Puiestee and heads to the tramway towards Kopli.

--

Hobujaama junction in Tallinn closed to traffic after song festival

