Tallinn tramline construction to divert 27 bus routes until May 31

Almost 30 of Tallinn's bus routes will be diverted between April 4 and May 31 due to the construction of the Vanasadama tram line. Tramlines will be interrupted later in the month.

Changes will be made to buses 1, 2, 8, 9, 11, 14, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 23, 29, 31, 34, 35, 38, 40, 44, 46, 48, 51, 55, 60, 63, 67 and 68 will be rerouted and bus 15 will change.

From April 17 to May 31, traffic on tram lines 2 and 4 will be interrupted, tram line 6 Kopli–Tondi will be temporarily opened for this period and the routes of bus lines 15 and 58 will be changed to partially substitute the interrupted tram lines.

You can see stops of the rerouted bus lines in the city center (see map):

Information material with temporary route descriptions and routing plans will be placed at bus stops with modified routes.

There may be delays on the diverted routes and the walking distance to the bus stops may increase in the city center.

Changes in Tallinn's public transport routes and timetables can be seen here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!