Construction work on new Tallinn tramline starts Monday

On Monday, construction work begins on the first phase of the Vanasadama tramline, causing major changes to the organization of traffic in Tallinn city center.

On Monday at 11 a.m., construction work will start on Tallinn's Gonsiori tänav and Laikmaa tänav. As a result, Gonsiori tänav will be closed between Laikmaa and Reimani tänav in the direction heading away from the city center.

Additional preparatory work is also due to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday on the Laikmaa tänav traffic separation island, which is located between Gonsiori tänav and Narva maantee.

On Tuesday at 8 a.m., traffic will be closed on Laikmaa street between Gonsiori tänav and Narva maantee in the direction of Narva maantee.

The two-way 1+1 lane traffic management system has been moved to the other side of Laikmaa tänav. Places for pedestrians to cross, will be guaranteed on both sides of the street.

At the end of this week, or beginning of next, work is then set to get underway in the port area. Traffic will then be closed on Kai tänav, though access to the port and cruise terminal will be guaranteed throughout the construction period.

The first phase of the reconstruction works. Source: Tallinna LV

Bus lines to be rerouted

During the first phase of the construction works, Tallinn bus lines 9, 11, 31, 46, 55, 67 and 68 have all been diverted. Information describing the provisional routes and the routing plans has been placed at the bus stops served by all the lines affected.

In some cases, this may lead to delays and extended travel times. The latest information regarding public transport routes and timetables in Tallinn can be found here.

Information on construction stages, traffic management, public transport and other important information related to the project for users of public transport and motorists, can also be found on the Vanasadama website here.

The construction of the new tramline involves a large amount of reconstruction work in different phases, stretching from the junction of Kivisilla tänav and Gonsiori tänav to Põhja puiestee.

According to the current plans, the second phase of the works is due to begin on April 4.

Previously, Tiit Joosti, project manager at AS Merko Ehitus, which is coordinating the reconstruction works, said, that that the new tram service will be up and running in the summer of 2024, after which work on the sidewalks, traffic management systems and landscaping will continue. The entire project is earmarked for completion by February 2025.

The total cost of the works on the Vanasadama tramline is around €46 million inclusive of VAT. €26 million of this comes from the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!