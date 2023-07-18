Tallinn bus lines set for reorganization

From August 1, several Tallinn bus lines and numbers are set to be reorganized. Eleven bus lines in the Estonian capital will be affected by the changes.

The reorganization of bus routes in Tallinn will affect lines 5, 6, 8, 17, 17A, 35, 42, 43, 48, 67 and 68.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday to announce the changes, Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Vladimir Svet (Center) said that the reorganization will make it easier for people to travel around the capital without having to change buses.

"Our goal is to make public transport more attractive. We want to connect different parts of the city," said Svet.

The deputy mayor added, that the changes were made after taking into account data on the use of so-called "Green Cards," which entitle those living in Tallinn to free public transport.

According to Svet, in cases where two bus lines have been connected, the new line number was determined according to the one that had a higher number of passengers.

NEW TALLINN BUS LINES

Bus line no. 5 Männiku - Priisle

From August 1, the final stop on this line will be in Priisle instead of Metsakoli tee.

Bus line no. 5 will run along Kose tee, Narva tee, Priisle tee and Ussimäe tee toward the Priisle stop.

There will be new stops added on Kelluka tee (in the direction of Priisle), Tondi mägi, Reidumägi, Ussimäe tee and Priisle.

Line no. 5 has 84 departures per day, with passengers are served by five regular buses and 8 articulated buses.

Due to the construction works on the Vanasadama tram line, bus line no. 5 is currently being rerouted via Reidi tee.

Due to the changes to bus line no. 5, bus line no. 6 will run throughout the day and at more regular intervals, serving the passengers in the Vabaõhukooli tee, Rahvakooli tee and Kelluka tee areas.

New Tallinn bus lines.

Bus line no. 8 Väike-Õismäe – Äigrumäe

This bus line has been created by connecting lines 8 and 43. The new line has 81 departures per day, with passengers served by 12 regular buses.

New Tallinn bus lines.

Bus line no. 35 Seli – Pelguranna

The bus line is created by connecting lines 35 and 48. The new line has 71 departures per day, passengers are served by nine articulated buses.

Line no. 35 currently takes a detour via Kreutzwaldi tänav and Rävala puiestee due to construction work on the Vanasadama tram line.

New Tallinn bus lines.

Bus line no. 42 Väike-Õismäe - Priisle

This line has been created by connecting lines 42 and 68. The new line has 120 departures per day and serves passengers with 17 articulated buses.

Line no. 42 currently takes a detour via Kreutzwaldi tänav and Rävala puiestee due to construction work on the Vanasadama tram line.

New Tallinn bus lines.

Bus line no. 67 Seli - J. Sütiste

This bus line has been created by connecting lines 17, 17A and 67. The new line has 80 departures per day, with passengers served by 12 articulated buses. It also includes a new stop on Türnpu tänav.

New Tallinn bus lines.

