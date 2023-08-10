Tallinn installing green roofs on city center bus shelters

A green roof being installed on a bus shelter in Tallinn.
A green roof being installed on a bus shelter in Tallinn. Source: Allan Aksiim/ERR
The City of Tallinn is installing green roofs on 11 of its city center bus shelters that according to the city government won't require any special maintenance.

Speaking to ERR, City Center Administration public relations adviser Mathi Kivi said that to be installed on the bus shelter roofs are stonecrop (sedum) succulent mats grown in Southern Estonia

"As this was the City Center District's winning idea for Tallinn's participatory budget, the green roofs will likewise only be installed on bus shelters in the city center for now," Kivi explained.

Each mat includes five to eight different species of stonecrop succulents.

"Stonecrop mats provide an immediate effect, but stonecrop is also a type of plant that doesn't require mowing, fertilizing or even watering," the adviser highlighted. "Thus it has minimal maintenance needs."

A green roof being installed on a bus shelter in Tallinn. Source: Allan Aksiim/ERR

The end of summer is quickly approaching, however, and installation of the succulent mats only just began in August.

Kivi explained that before installation began, a lot of time was sunk into reaching agreements on the temporary traffic pattern changes where needed as well as into negotiations with the owners of the bus shelters.

City-owned bus shelters in Tallinn are maintained by outdoor advertising corporation JCDecaux.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

