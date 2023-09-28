Tallinn's Participatory Budget accepting proposals

Tallinn residents can submit ideas until October 8 to improve the capital city in this year's participatory budget.

Ideas can be submitted digitally on Tallinn's participatory budget website or in paper format at district government offices and Tallinn City Service Office (Vabaduse väljak 7). T

The proposal can be in Estonian, Russian, or English and must describe the objective of the proposal, justify its significance, specify the location of the proposal, and provide an estimated budget.

It is important to remember that the proposed project should be publicly accessible and free to use, the council said in a press release.

The ideas will be assessed by an expert commission, and the selected ideas will be presented to the public.

Residents will be able to cast a vote for their favorite projects from November 20 to December 3. In each city district, at least one project with the most votes that meets the criteria of the participatory budget will be implemented.

This is the fourth year the budget project has taken place, Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said.

"We hope to receive many interesting ideas and fresh approaches to urban development," he said, and encouraged everyone to participate.

In the first week, 127 ideas were submitted.

The majority came from Kesklinn residents with 31 ideas, followed by Nõmme with 29. Põhja-Tallinn submitted 21 ideas, Lasnamäe 14, Haabersti 12, Mustamäe 10, Kristiine 7, and Pirita 3 ideas.

