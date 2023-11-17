149 proposals selected for Tallinn's participatory budget public vote

Votes being counted during last year's participatory budget. Source: Tallinn City Council.
Almost 500 ideas were submitted for Tallinn's participatory budget this year and 149 will now be voted on by the public from Monday (November 20).

The capital's residents can cast ballots for their favorite proposals until December 3.

Eco-friendly urban space was the most popular category with 140 ideas, accounting for 28.5 percent of all proposals. This was followed by sports, leisure, and safety also received considerable attention, garnering 129 and 83 ideas, respectively.

Ideas for each district were then evaluated the feasibility by an expert committee.

As a result, Nõmme has 35 proposals, Kesklinn 26, Lasnamäe 18, Pirita 15, Mustamäe 13, Põhja-Tallinn 12, and Haabersti 10.

 Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart encouraged all residents to participate and this year a record number of proposals was submitted.

"Our goal is to implement at least one community-chosen project in each district from next year's budget. However, these proposals also provide valuable input for the ongoing development of urban spaces," he said.

Anyone over the age of 14 whose registered address is Tallinn can vote for up to two ideas in their home district.

Votes can be cast on the participatory budget website, at local district governments, or at the Tallinn City Office (Vabaduse väljak 7).

Editor: Helen Wright

