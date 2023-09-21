Ideas for Tartu's participative budget displayed on city's Arch Bridge

A local looks at the proposals for the use of this year's participatory budget on Tartu's Arch Bridge (Kaarsild).
A local looks at the proposals for the use of this year's participatory budget on Tartu's Arch Bridge (Kaarsild). Source: Hendrik Kuusk
22 proposals for the use of funds from the City of Tartu's participative budget are now on display on the city's Arch Bridge (Kaarsild). Tartu residents will be able to vote for their favorite ideas from among the proposals between October 5 and 11 in an online poll.

The 22 ideas shortlisted for the use of the City of Tartu's participatory budget can also be viewed online here and, from the beginning of October, at the Town Hall Information Center.

On October 3, the creators of the 22 shortlisted proposals will present their ideas to the public and answer questions about why they believe their idea will help make Tartu a better place, during a specially organized meeting at Tartu's Barge Hall (Lodjakoda). The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at Ujula 98. The event will also be broadcast live, and can be followed online via the City of Tartu's website and Facebook page.

Voting is open to all registered City of Tartu residents aged 14 years and above. In addition, all young people aged between 14 and 26, who are studying at a general education school, vocational educational institution, institution of professional higher education, or university in Tartu are eligible to vote.

Those who are eligible to vote can do so electronically between October 5 and 11, either via the local government information system "Volis" or by visiting the Town Hall Information Center. Each Tartu resident can vote for up to three ideas, with the two proposals receiving the most votes overall set to be implemented next year.

The 22 ideas shortlisted are:

1.           Leisure park between  Anne Canal and the Emajõgi River

2.           Traffic lights made smarter and more people-friendly

3.           ISTLA – an activity area for young people

4.           Seating platforms and study trails in the Tähtvere Dendrological Park

5.           Pedestrian safety zone in the heart of the city

6.           Karlova beach

7.           Kastanienhof

8.           Swing, swing!

9.           Community bicycle houses in areas with apartment buildings

10.         School surroundings made child-friendly

11.         Creating a blue zone in Vanemuine Park

12.         Lockers on beaches and athletic fields

13.         Raadi-Ülejõe toddler-friendly playground

14.         More bushes

15.         Saare pond community park

16.         Zebra crossings for cycle and pedestrian tracks running alongside the railway

17.         Movement inspiring activity area at the Tamme School

18.         Free drinking water taps on the streets of Tartu

19.         Safe bike lanes for one-way streets

20.         New Velorent cargo bike rental points and bicycles

21.         Outdoor gym for Tamme Stadium

22.         Ülejõe Recreation Park – a meeting place for active generations

More information can be found here.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

