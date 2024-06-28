Tallinn reminds residents about public drinking taps on hot days

Drinking water
Drinking water Source: Tallinna Vesi
It is essential to drink water during hot weather (above 25ºC) and Tallinn is reminding its residents about its recently expanded network of public drinking fountains.

"It's important to think about how to cool your body. Indoors, if possible, use a fan or air conditioner to improve sweat evaporation from the skin. When working or exercising outside, take frequent breaks, preferably in an air-conditioned space or a car with the air conditioning on. It is also crucial to drink more water in hot weather," said Raul Adlas, the chief physician of Tallinn Emergency Medical Services.

He emphasized that heat can also exacerbate chronic illnesses.

During summer events, it's important to look out for yourself and others, Adlas said. He advises people to always have a "designated sober person" at parties to ensure that one falls asleep in the sun and gets hurt.

He also recommends avoiding outdoor sports events or amateur training sessions when it is more than 30 degrees.

Advice for when the temperature exceeds 25ºC:

  • Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.
  • Cool yourself with cold water.
  • Close the windows if it is cooler inside than outside.
  • Stay in cooler rooms.
  • Use light-colored curtains and air conditioning.
  • Drink plenty of fluids, preferably water, and avoid coffee and alcohol as they increase fluid loss
  • Protect infants and young children from direct sunlight. Never leave them in a car.
  • Wear a hat and light, light-colored clothing.

Tallinn offers a wide range of public water points. They are free and can be found HERE, under "veekraanid ja wc". The points are marked with a QR code that shows other water points on the map when scanned. They are open from May to the end of September.

Additionally, water tanks with free drinking water can be found at events throughout Tallinn.

Editor: Lotta Raidna

