Over 30 public taps to provide free drinking water in Tallinn this summer

This summer, Tallinna Vesi is set to provide free drinking water in the Estonian capital from more than 30 public taps. The taps will be in operation until the end of September.

This year, Tallinna Vesi will install new public water taps at Pirita Velodrome, on Külmallika tänav in the Nõmme district, and in the pedestrian zone on Paldiski tänav pedestrian. In addition to the public water taps, water tanks with free drinking water will also be available at many of the public events held in Estonia this summer.

Priit Kappak, head of environment and sustainability at Tallinna Vesi, confirmed that the company continuously monitors water quality by taking regular water samples from locations throughout the city. "Of the nearly 800 water samples taken this year, 100 percent met the high standards required for drinking water," he said.

Kappak added that some of the water sources also have separate facilities for pets to drink from.

The locations of all the drinking water taps in Tallinn can be found on this map here.

