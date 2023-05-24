Tallinna Vesi: Suur-Sõjamäe fire has not impacted Ülemiste järv water

News
Ülemiste järv water treatment facility.
Ülemiste järv water treatment facility. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Analysis of water samples taken from a major Tallinn lake close to Tuesday's blaze at a waste disposal site which released billowing, toxic fumes into the city's air have not revealed any changes in surface water quality, Tallinna Vesi says.

Ülemiste järv (Lake Ülemiste) is a fenced-off area close to Tallinn Airport, through which Tallinna Vesi pipes the city's drinking water. The lake is close to the Suur-Sõjamäe, a major thoroughfare on which the waste disposal site, operated by Epler&Lorenz, is situated.

The fire started Tuesday, and necessitated warning messages being sent to local residents within a 3km radius, to keep their windows and doors closed despite the hot weather.

Tallinna Vesi production director Ivar Ruubel said that the company has been carefully monitoring Ülemiste järv's water since the blaze started.

The water, which is brought to the lake via canals, is treated before entering the public water supply.

So far, no changes in water quality have been detected, Ruubel said, adding that samples are taken at surface level and 30cm below the surface, "so as to assess the content both of possible floating pollution and suspended pollution."

The lake is around 4m in depth, at its deepest point, depending on rainfall.

Tallinna Vesi will be analyzing heavy metals content Wednesday and Thursday, Ruubel added, whereas this process is usually only undertaken on a monthly basis.

General organic matter and dissolved organic carbon is also being regularly analyzed (this is usually done on a weekly basis) he added.

The samples are sent to the Estonian Environmental Research Center,

Additional water samples and analysis will be ongoing, Ruubel said.

Tallinna Vesi is a private company which serves over 470,000 end customers in the capital and in some surrounding municipalities, making it by far the largest water company in the country.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:28

Prime minister: Germany key in defense of Ukraine and all Europe

19:58

Foreign Minister: Estonia-Latvia cooperation remains essential to security

19:34

Tallinna Vesi: Suur-Sõjamäe fire has not impacted Ülemiste järv water

18:58

Environmental Board opens criminal proceedings over Suur-Sõjamäe blaze

18:12

Skoone Bastion restoration work continues to yield finds

17:30

Urmas Varblane confirmed as Bank of Estonia's new supervisory board chair

17:00

Court orders Ossipenko's release following appeal

16:45

War grave excavation begins in Haapsalu

16:35

Helena Tulve's 'Gloria' premieres during Tallinn Old Town Days

16:11

Tallinn City Government submits €46.5 million supplementary budget

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

09:35

Work to extinguish fire at Tallinn waste treatment center continues Updated

21.05

Teacher who wore a provocative shirt in Narva on May 9: I would do it again

23.05

IMF advises Estonia to advance tax hikes

23.05

FP: Estonia among places Putin might have eyes on post-Ukraine

23.05

Colonel: Belgorod operation likely connected to Ukrainian counter-offensive

23.05

Tallinn Airport director: We believe Ryanair soon to unveil winter schedule

11:23

Slava Ukraini paid IC Construction hefty commission

22.05

Residents urged to take precautions as hangar catches fire in Maardu

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: